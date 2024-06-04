My Hero Academia Chapter 425: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 is going on an interesting chapter, now that the epilogue of the manga has begun. So, let’s discuss the release date of the upcoming chapter and speculate on what’s to come next.

My Hero Academia finally finishes the Final War Arc in Chapter 423 and begins the manga’s epilogue from Chapter 424. According to the author, Kohei Horikoshi, the manga will not end with a single chapter, so it’ll a while before the last manga chapter drops.

This means there are plenty of opportunities for every major character to appear in the epilogue before the My Hero Academia manga ending. The first chapter of the epilogue already gives readers a glimpse into the aftermath of the war and its effect on Japan.

The conditions of Deku, All Might, and Bakugo as well as Shigaraki’s fate are also revealed in Chapter 424. While there may be a grim future for Bakugo, things are pretty bleak for Deku too after losing his Quirk. Now, Chapter 425 may reveal whether Deku will get One For All back and what happened to the other characters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from June 9 onwards.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 spoiler speculation

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Being the second chapter of the epilogue, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 has a lot of options to explore. For starters, the chapter can show what happened to other major major characters like Shoto and Ochako.

In Chapter 424, both appear but very briefly. Though it’s confirmed that they are alive and well, nothing more is revealed about them. It’s no surprise that both went through a lot of character development during the war, so it’ll interesting to see how they each changed due to their experiences.

Similarly, the rest of the Class 1-A students take the backstage during Chapter 424. However, at the end of the chapter, the students, particularly Deku, Iida, and Kaminari are shown to be going to U.A., hinting that the hero classes will begin once again.

So, we can expect the gang to reunite in My Hero Academia Chapter 425. Looking at Deku’s new haircut and Iida’s undercut, maybe some of the characters will look different in the final stretch of the manga.

It’s not just the students we’re waiting to see in the upcoming chapter, the status of many of the adults are still unknow. Characters like Endeavor and Hawks are yet to appear in the epilogue and what happened to them isd still a mystery.

Though there is a lot to reveal in the last part of the manga, we can expect My Hero Academia to shed some light on every major character before the end.

