My Hero Academia manga is ending — and here’s why

After running for a decade, the My Hero Academia manga will be ending soon. Here’s every detail on the manga’s conclusion we know so far, including available details on how the story will be finished.

My Hero Academia is one of the most prominent manga of the 2010s. Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, it’s among the highest selling manga of Shueisha and the most read titles on the Manga Plus app. The popular manga became a very successful anime show by Bones, starting in 2016.

The My Hero Academia manga has been expected to end soon for quite some time. In Jump Giga Spring 2021, Horikoshi revealed in an interview that the manga would enter the Final Act Saga and conclude soon. The Final Act Saga has three arcs, with the Final War Arc being the last one of the manga.

The official Twitter account of My Hero Academia recently posted, “The final battle is reaching its climax!!”, while promoting the release of Chapter 422, hinting that the story will start wrapping up fully in Chapter 423. This solidifies the manga is ending very soon, so here’s all the available information you should know.

Why is My Hero Academia ending?

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

My Hero Academia is ending because the story is almost at its conclusion. The manga entered the Final War Arc with Chapter 343 in 2022 and has been going on for around two years now.

Just as the name suggests, the Final War Arc is the final arc of the manga. As of now, the arc has more than 420 chapters. Throughout these chapters, character arcs of major characters like All Might, Bakugo, Uraraka, and Shoto have been finished.

The only characters who are yet to reach the conclusion of their stories are Deku and Shigaraki, the central protagonist and antagonist of My Hero Academia. The manga will complete their arcs in the last stretch of the Final War Arc before finishing the story for good.

When will My Hero Academia end?

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Currently, there is no exact date for the My Hero Academia ending. However, given that the last arc has been going on for 80 chapters and the manga is officially entering the climax, we estimate that My Hero Academia will end in late 2024 or early 2025.

The conclusion of My Hero Academia’s Final War Arc will kick off in Chapter 424, exactly 80 chapters after the arc began. This will feature the climactic battle between Deku and All For One.

Fights in My Hero Academia can be lengthy, depending on the characters fighting. For example, Deku’s fight against the Shigaraki and All For One fusion at U.A. went on for eight manga chapters. Since the Deku vs. All For One fight will be the most important fight of the series, it’s bound to go on for some time, maybe even extending for 10 chapters or more.

Even after Deku defeats All For One, he’ll still have Shigaraki to deal with. There are two possibilities for how this could go: either Deku will have to fight Shigaraki and defeat him or Shigaraki will finally accept Deku’s help without any resistance.

Either way, it will take more than one chapter for Shigaraki to finally find peace. Then the only part left will be the epilogue. Judging by all of this, My Hero Academia could end within 20 or 25 chapters from Chapter 424, meaning it would conclude at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

How will My Hero Academia end?

There are many theories regarding how My Hero Academia will end. But we’re sure of one thing: the story will have a positive ending, since My Hero Academia is all about hope and dreams.

My Hero Academia is a shonen manga and thus, it will likely end with the protagonist defeating the final villain and saving the world. In the climax of the Final War Arc, we expect that Deku will fight and eventually defeat All For One, finally ending his reign of terror.

Deku personally wants to save Shigaraki who is the primary antagonist of MHA and also a victim of All For One’s plans. Throughout the story, Shigaraki rejects all positivity from the world and clings to his hatred, rejecting Deku’s help again and again.

But Deku and he finally made some progress when Deku experienced the horror of Shigaraki’s childhood in the imaginary world. When the aspiring hero ends up defeating All For One, Shigaraki may finally accept Deku’s help and find peace.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

There’s a popular theory that Shigaraki will die by the end of My Hero Academia. When he finally lets go of his hatred for All Might and the world, he’ll complete his journey. However, given the atrocities he’s committed and the severe backlash his body has suffered, his death is quite plausible.

Other major villains like Dabi and Toga also died after finishing their character arcs, so the same could happen to Shigaraki.

Currently, the main question regarding the My Hero Academia ending is whether Deku will get his Quirk back. He started his story as a Quirkless boy dreaming of becoming a Hero and before the full conclusion, he’s found himself back in the same position.

My Hero Academia is narrated by Deku as a story of how he becomes the greatest hero of all time. It sounds like it’s a story being told after Deku has become the next No. 1 Hero like All Might. However, Chapter 423 has a significant scene where All Might declares Deku to be his greatest hero.

This scene is poignant and heartwarming but it could also be a hint at Deku’s future. The scene proves that Deku doesn’t need his Quirk to be considered the greatest hero. Maybe the manga will end with him being Quirkless once again but this time, he’ll be content with himself.

But this is not the ending many fans want for Deku, and it’ll be very disappointing for the fandom. The most plausible ending, and the one that’ll satisfy the fans the most, is if Deku gets One For All back and finally becomes the next Symbol of Peace.

But we’ll have to wait for the story to actually end to know which one will be Deku’s fate.

When will My Hero Academia anime end?

The My Hero Academia anime is expected to end with Season 8. However, when My Hero Academia Season 8 will be released is still unknown.

My Hero Academia is currently in Season 7, which has 21 episodes and is adapting the Star and Stripe Arc, the U.A. Traitor Arc, and part of the Final War Arc. Given the pacing of the anime, My Hero Academia Season 7 will possibly adapt 40 chapters of the Final War Arc, which is less than half of the arc overall.

This means Season 8 may have more than 40 chapters to cover in the Final War Arc. If the eighth season also gets 20-25 episodes, then it could be the final season of the superhero anime.

My Hero Academia ending is all the more reason to know the hero world better.