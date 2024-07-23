My Hero Academia Chapter 429: Spoiler speculation and release date

With only two more chapters left until the end, the hype over My Hero Academia Chapter 429 is very high right now – here’s what to expect and when the chapter will be out.

The decade-long journey of My Hero Academia is coming to an end very soon. After entertaining and inspiring millions of readers, Kohei Horikoshi’s acclaimed shonen manga will be finished on August 5.

Readers have been waiting for this since before the Final War Arc ended with Chapter 423. The manga then started its epilogue from Chapter 424, giving us glimpses of how the major characters ended up.

Over time, we learned about All For One and Shigaraki’s death, the Todoroki family drama’s conclusion, and the future course of the new Class 2-A students. However, there are many questions left to answer, some of which will hopefully be answered in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 spoiler speculation

Chapter 428 ended with Deku finding Ochako breaking down on the hill. My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will continue with this scene, finally giving us the long-anticipated heart-to-heart between the young heroes.

A lot of fans are expecting a love confession in the upcoming chapter. Deku and Ochako’s dynamic is both adorable and deep. They’re two kind-hearted dorks who hold immense empathy for the people around them, even villains.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Besides, a romantic relationship between them isn’t completely impossible, given Ochako is confirmed to have feelings for Deku. Whether the feelings are mutual may be revealed in the next chapter. However, there’s also a chance it won’t be addressed at all.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 can also finally confirm Toga’s fate. The previous chapter teased her death but we don’t know anything for certain yet. Since she’s the only major villain left, we can expect to find out what happened to her in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will be released on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 releases globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations.

The spoilers of the chapter will be out soon, so stay tuned with us!