My Hero Academia creator opens up on manga’s historic success

My Hero Academia manga has just achieved a historic milestone – so here’s what creator Kohei Hirokoshi has to say about it.

My Hero Academia has just announced that the manga has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. This is a huge milestone, considering only a small number of series can achieve this level of success. According to Oricon, the manga sold over 60 million copies domestically and over 40 million copies overseas after the release of Volume 40.

Only 21 manga in history have sold over 100 million copies, one of which is now My Hero Academia. An X/Twitter user shared a list of the 10 best-selling manga in the history of Weekly Shonen Jump. While One Piece tops the list with more than 500 million copies, MHA is ranked 10th, almost having the same number as Fist of the North Star.

The manga has been serialized in WSJ since July 2014. The official account of My Hero Academia shared a commemorative illustration by the creator along with a note thanking fans for the success of the series. Kohei Hirokoshi wrote: “In sneakers with thin soles, I walked along the path that has been paved and paved by many great manga and anime.

“I think these numbers are a result of the times we were blessed with. On top of that, I’m honestly happy that so many people have been willing to pay for the manga I’ve drawn for so long. Thank you very much for supporting Deku and the others. I would be happy if Hero Academia could also expand its paved road just a little further.”

The manga is celebrating its success by releasing all 398 chapters for free on Jump+ and Zebrack until May 1, 2024.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere on May 4, 2024. Additionally, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will hit the Japanese theatres on August 2, 2024.