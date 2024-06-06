My Hero Academia is going on another big hiatus after Chapter 425

According to the new My Hero Academia spoilers, the manga series will go on a significant hiatus for two weeks after Chapter 425.

My Hero Academia has officially entered its epilogue after finally wrapping up the Final War Arc in Chapter 423. However, the story is far from over as the creator Kohei Horikoshi promised more chapters to come in the future before the manga ending.

Now, two chapters into it, the manga is taking a two-week-long hiatus. It’s quite uncommon for such a long break; usually, the series takes a break once every three weeks. However, the manga is now breaking its pattern.

The last time My Hero Academia was on break was before Chapter 424. This means the next one shouldn’t have come until Chapter 426. What’s more, there’s no reason stated for the sudden and early hiatus in Chapter 425. So, it’s not the author’s health or personal matters that’s holding him back.

The most plausible reason is Horikoshi taking this time to prepare for the epilogue. Unlike many shonen series, it will resolve every issue in the story and give its characters proper closure. So, it’s not surprising that there’s more planning ahead.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

It’s also on-track with the author’s past record. Before the start of the Final War Arc in 2022, Horikoshi took a long hiatus to prepare for the coming arc. It seems the mangaka is doing the same this time, taking his time to flesh out his story.

This also hints that the epilogue will be longer than previously believed. Instead of more chapters of just showing the aftermath, there can be an entire arc ahead. Chapter 425 already contributes to this theory, teasing Shigaraki’s return and Dabi’s survival.

The heroes are also up for some more character development. Deku’s guilt over Shigaraki’s death is an insistent element present in both epilogue chapters. Bakugo, Ochako, and Shoto are also facing different problems that are far from over.

Chapter 425 also reveals that the U.A. students will soon travel around the country. So, there are a lot of potential for My Hero Academia to go forward after the hiatus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will be released on June 9, and Chapter 426 on June 30, 2024. For more on the shonen manga, find out if Deku will get One For All back or if All For One and Shigaraki are dead.