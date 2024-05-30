Is My Hero Academia Chapter 424 the last manga chapter?

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is ‘Epilogue’ — does it mean that this is the last manga chapter? Let’s find out.

My Hero Academia manga recently completed 10 years of serialization. This momentous achievement was followed by the announcement of its imminent ending. The manga finished its previous arc, the Final War Arc, in Chapter 423, with the defeat of All For One and Shigaraki.

With the Final War, the story has also wrapped up the character arcs of all the major characters. Now all that’s left is winding up the loose threads of the overall plot. For example, whether Deku gets his Quirk back is yet to be revealed in the manga.

However, the spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 424 come as a surprise as the chapter title is revealed to be ‘Epilogue’. This has the fandom abuzz with questions regarding the new chapter being the final chapter of the manga. But is that really the case?

Is My Hero Academia Chapter 424 the last chapter of the manga?

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is not the last chapter of the manga.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Though the title of the chapter can be confusing, the manga still has a way to go before rounding off the story for good. The first clue toward this is the fact that Chapter 424 doesn’t announce it as the last My Hero Academia chapter.

This means there are more chapters coming forward. In the very least, there will be one more following Chapter 424. This also makes sense because the new chapter, despite its title, doesn’t really give proper closure to its characters.

Though the chapter confirms what happened to Shigaraki following the end of the war, it doesn’t reveal anything concrete about One For All. Similarly, the chapter beautifully wraps up Bakugo’s redemption arc with him declaring to want to compete with Deku forever, but we get nothing on other major characters like Shoto and Ochako.

All Chapter 424 shows is the aftermath of the war’s ending. Japan is in disarray and Pro Heroes from other countries arrive to help them out. Most of those who fought in the war are terribly injured and hospitalized. We get glimpses of Bakugo, Deku, and All Might. What happened to the rest of them is still unknown.

Seeing the events of Chapter 424, it’s obvious the new chapter is more of the fallout rather than the epilogue itself. This means the real epilogue will come eventually as My Hero Academia Chapter 424 is not the last chapter of the manga.

It’s also hinted at by Deku as he says in his monologue that they need to go beyond and create their bright future. However, the biggest hint of My Hero Academia Chapter 424 not being the last chapter comes from the manga’s creator Kohei Horikoshi himself.

“Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short, but this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is done,” the author commented in lieu of the release of Chapter 424, “so I’ll keep going for a little while.” We’re going back to the title.”

As the author said, the story isn’t over yet and it’s going back to its origin. The mean even as the My Hero Academia manga ending approaching soon, we won’t get to the finish line until we see Deku and his friends as students again.

When will the next My Hero Academia chapter be released?

As there is no break next week, the next chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 425, will be released on June 9, 2024. The chapter is expected to follow Deku as he goes back to U.A. with his friends, leading towards the real epilogue of the story.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will be released on June 2, 2024.

