My Hero Academia: Are All For One and Shigaraki dead?

The biggest and most important fight in My Hero Academia came to an end as Deku defeated All For One and freed Shigaraki. Now that the fight is over, are All For One and Shigaraki dead?

Kohei Horikoshi’s popular shonen manga My Hero Academia is ending soon, as proven by the climactic battle between the protagonist and the primary antagonists in My Hero Academia Chapter 423.

After running for more than 80 chapters, the Final Arc of My Hero Academia has finally reached its conclusion. Deku fulfilled his fate as the wielder of One For All by defeating All For One for good, ending his centuries-long era of terror, in Chapter 423.

The climax of the fight raises a lot of questions, the biggest one being the fates of All For One and Shigaraki. What really happened to All For One and Shigaraki? Let’s find out.

Are All For One and Shigaraki dead in My Hero Academia?

All For One and Shigaraki appear to be dead in My Hero Academia Chapter 423.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

In this chapter, Deku used the last embers of One For All left inside of him to land a hit on All For One. Its resonance woke up the fragments of the vestiges of the past One For All users and Shikaraki inside All For One, destroying the villain from within.

The combined force of attacks from Deku, Shigaraki, and the past One For All users seemingly killed All For One as his body vanished, leaving behind only Shigaraki. After a brief conversation with Deku where they resolved their philosophical differences, Shigaraki turned into dust and disappeared into thin air.

Though it was not explicitly stated, the villains disappearing can only mean that they are no longer alive. All For One is centuries old and throughout the Final War, his body has been through multiple changes and has received countless attacks, both internal and external. Shigaraki has also been through too many wounds to remain unscathed.

However, it’s not just the bodies that brought their end. Before dying, All For One found the remaining fragment of Yoichi inside himself, and for the first time, he confessed that he loved his brother and wanted him back more than anything else. This moment of truth finally completed All For One’s character arc.

Shigaraki’s arc also came full circle when he was finally free from All For One. In his last moments, he confessed that maybe Deku was right all along and he was just a lonely child looking for understanding.

The conclusion of their character arcs also support the idea that All For One and Shigaraki are indeed dead in My Hero Academia. As the manga is ending soon, it makes sense that the primary antagonists will be dealt with by the end of the story.

Though My Hero Academia usually doesn’t kill its characters, All For One and Shigaraki are shown to be among the few exceptions. However, their deaths were not explicitly stated in Chapter 423, which means the upcoming Chapter 424 will officially confirm whether All For One and Shigaraki are fully dead or not.

As My Hero Academia manga is ending, the anime recently debuted with its seventh season and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll with three episodes released so far. Check out My Hero Academia Season 7 episode schedule and the upcoming My Hero Academia: You’re Next release date.