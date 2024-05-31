My Hero Academia Chapter 424 hints at grim future for Bakugo

The spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 424 reveal that Bakugo hasn’t come out of the war unscathed — and there may be a grim future ahead.

My Hero Academia finally concluded its last arc in Chapter 423, beginning with the epilogue from Chapter 424. In the aftermath of the Final War, the manga shows what happened to some of the major characters.

With Shigaraki’s fate confirmed and Deku revealed to no longer have One For All anymore, only its embers, another shocking revelation of this chapter is Bakugo’s condition after the war. In Chapter 424, he’s seen in the hospital in a terrible state as his doctor explains his condition to him and his parents.

According to the doctor, Bakugo’s arm is terribly injured and though they’ve maintained its shape with multiple surgeries, it won’t be functional anymore. They can try physiotherapy but the doctor isn’t sure that’ll help in this situation.

The doctor also reveals that it’s a shock Bakugo is alive after the lethal wound he received from Shigaraki. Though Edgeshot kept him alive, it’s nothing short of a miracle that he traveled such a long distance and fought All For One in that state.

The doctor then advises Bakugo to use a robotic arm like Mirko if he continues to be a hero in My Hero Academia Chapter 424. However, Bakugo declines, explaining that his Quirk comes from his sweat and using a robotic arm will mean that he won’t be able to use his Quirk anymore. He’d rather try physiotherapy instead.

Though Bakugo chooses this option, there’s no saying whether his arm will be normal again, given that the doctor pretty much states that it won’t. If he can’t use his arm anymore, he may not be able to be a hero anymore, or at least not a strong one.

Given Bakugo’s dream of becoming a hero like All Might, this development is heartbreaking. The only hope readers now have is that My Hero Academia manga ending is still a little bit away. So, until it ends, there may be a solution to this grim future of Bakugo in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will be released on June 2, 2024. The chapter’s title, ‘Epilogue’, has created a lot of confusion over it being the last chapter of My Hero Academia, but rest assured that it’s not.

