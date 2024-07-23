My Hero Academia creator’s biggest heroes are two obvious but wholesome choices

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi reveals what heroes mean to him and talks about his two biggest heroes.

My Hero Academia manga will conclude in a few weeks after a ten-year-long journey. The superhero anime is set in a world where 80% of the world’s population has certain special abilities called “quirks”.” MHA”, and it follows aspiring heroes who want to make society safe from villains.

Since the plot revolves around heroes, in an interview when asked about what a hero means to him, Horikoshi talks about his editor and Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece. He also explains what heroes mean to him as he enters his 30s.

“Initially, heroes were those on a different level from me—like Oda-sensei (One Piece) or fictional characters like Goku from Dragon Ball. But as I entered my 30s, I began to appreciate those people nearby who offer support, which ties into the current story of My Hero Academia,” he says.

“My appreciation has been growing for the people who extend a helping hand or offer encouragement. For example, Imamura-san, my editor, has been a huge supporter. I’ve grown to see these everyday helpers like him as heroes too. So now, I think anyone can be a hero, including those who support me closely.”

Fans aren’t surprised. One fan shares, “What a beautiful take on what a hero is, and he showed that flawlessly across MHA.”

“No matter how small or big anybody could be a hero if they put the effort for it,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “It’s a nice detail that this is a line in the manga. Mangakas put their own lives into their works.”

