Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s voice actor breaks silence on Season 2 dub mistake

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features a terrible dub mistake in one of Toji’s scenes – so Yuji’s dub voice actor steps forward to address the issue.

Due to the three-week Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 break, the dub episodes are catching up to the sub. However, fans don’t get to enjoy the English version of their favorite series for long as they point out a major mistake in Toji’s scene.

It’s not rare for the dub version to change a few dialogues in anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no different. However, none of the changes were significant enough to negatively impact the story until Season 2 came out.

While the dub itself is not bad, an important moment of Toji’s in Jujutsu Kaisen loses its meaning entirely. Nonetheless, since the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub error creates a lot of negative hype among the fandom, Yuji’s dub voice actor, Adam McArthur, addresses the issue on the studio’s behalf.

Adam McArthur assures fans that the studio is rectifying the mistake in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Adam addresses the studio’s mistake that happened due to the confusion regarding the translation. However, the scene will be fixed later on. He also assures fans that the studio wants to make something really special for the fandom to get hyped about.

The issue wouldn’t have been so serious if the scene was less important. However, the dub changes when Toji remembers his son Megumi. After defeating Geto, Toji mocks him about losing to a “monkey” despite being blessed with power. At that moment, Toji remembers his son Megumi, whose name means blessing.

Megumi’s mother is the only one who accepts Toji. After getting together with her, he starts living an honest life. Not long after, Megumi is born, and Toji considers his son to be a blessing. After uttering the word “blessed,” he remembers Megumi and says, “I’m the one who gave him that name.”

No matter how anyone sees it, Toji is talking about his son, Megumi, and even says the name’s translation. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub, Toji says, “I named by cursed spirit Megumi,” completely changing the meaning behind a crucial scene. The relationship between Megumi and Toji is complicated, especially since the latter is an antagonist.

However, Toji really does care about Megumi (which will be revealed in the Shibuya arc). As such, this scene relays an important hint regarding Toji’s feelings for the son he abandoned. No wonder fans feel disappointed after seeing such a significant moment get ruined in the dub version. As such, the fandom appreciates Adam stepping forward to not only address the issue but also promise to rectify the error.

