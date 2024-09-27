Jujutsu Kaisen finale has one major similarity to Attack on Titan

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga ends in Chapter 271, and after the release of spoilers, it appears to share one big similarity with Attack on Titan’s conclusion.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga follows the story of Yuji Itadori, who is dragged into the world of curses after eating Sukuna’s finger and becoming his vessel. The Shinjuku Showdown is the final arc of the series, where sorcerers join together to defeat Sukuna, Kenjaku, and Uraume.

Among the other villains, the battle against the strongest was their most difficult to date. The series begins with Sukuna’s arrival and ends with his defeat. Therefore, as the primary antagonist of the series, he dies only because of the collective efforts of the main cast.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen ending is incredibly hated in the fandom, the conclusion does have a rather big similarity with Attack on Titan. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271!

What happens in Jujutsu Kaisen finale?

According to Chapter 271 spoilers, the final panel features Sukuna’s final placed inside a sealed box. In Shinjuku, Sukuna had the power of the 19 fingers and he swallowed the skull of his original body to make up for the lack of the 20th finger.

The final finger was sealed away in an attempt to fool him. Not only that, but Nobara also used Resonance on it to weaken the villain mid-battle. However, the finger itself is indestructible. Therefore, the sorcerers had no choice but to seal it away. The curse will now gradually weaken over the years.

As long as curses exist, the possibility of another vessel showing up remains. Not only that, but Sukuna meets Mahito on the pathway souls walk to complete the cycle. He says he will take a different path in life next time. This suggests that Sukuna hopes for another chance at life.

How is Jujutsu Kaisen ending similar to Attack on Titan?

In a way, Jujutsu Kaisen finale is indeed similar to Attack on Titan where the manga ends by showing that the “cycle continues.” Several years after the war is over, a young boy with a dog discovers the tree where Eren was buried.

It now has the appearance of the tree where Ymir gained the power of Titans. This implies that the boy may gain the abilities of a Titan, thereby bringing that power into the world again. Hence, the fighting never truly ends and the current world remains at the risk of going through everything all over again.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending this week, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2.