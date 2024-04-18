Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers: Popular theory is now canon

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers prove a popular theory about Sukuna has just become canon — but there’s one major difference.

The battle against the strongest has taken a major turn with the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. While all the main cast have more or less fought and gotten defeated by Sukuna, Yuji Itadori still refuses to back down.

Even after taking serious hits along with Yuta, Yuji uses Reverse Cursed Technique and gets back on his feet. He fights the King of Curses again, only to hype up fans with his sudden awakening. The recent chapter features Yuji breaking Gojo’s record of using the most Black Flashes.

However, as soon as Yuji uses an insanely powerful Black Flash against Sukuna, the narrator confirms that amidst the shower of black sparks, Yuji Itadori awakens. The upcoming chapter solves one of the biggest mysteries regarding the main villain. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 confirms popular theory about Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 confirms the theory about Sukuna eating his twin, who was later incarnated as Jin Itadori.

It is one of the oldest theories about Sukuna, originating from the ancient Japanese folklore that Gege Akutami drew reference to. Ryomen Sukuna was mentioned in an ancient book of classical Japanese history called Nihon Shoki, translated as The Chronicles of Japan.

The book describes him as a natural calamity, leaving piles of corpses in his wake. However, he was also known as a local hero and even worshipped as a deity. He was expelled after disobeying the Imperial Court and going against the tyrannical government.

In the legends, Sukuna was a conjoined twin, which is why he had two pairs of arms and legs. Ryomen also means two-faced. Hence, because of the similarities between the Sukuna from the legend and JJK, several theories surfaced about him eating his twin and having that kind of appearance.

Sukuna ate his twin brother inside his mother’s womb when he was hungry. Hence, in the modern era, Kenjaku gave birth to Jin’s son, Yuji, for some elaborate plot. However, while the theory about Sukuna eating his twin became true, the part about Yuji being his twin is false. Several theories claim that Yuji is the incarnation of the twin that Sukuna ate.

You can check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out the list of the 10 strongest ancient sorcerers and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.