Jujutsu Kaisen: How to watch Sukuna vs Mahoraga Blu-ray version

The new Blu-ray version of Sukuna vs Mahoraga’s fight in Jujutsu Kaisen has impressed fans yet again – so here’s how you can watch it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most popular series of 2023, winning several Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year. The franchise has just released the Blu-ray DVDs of the Shibuya Incident arc, and fans are baffled by the extended fight in the most controversial episode of the season.

The Blu-ray version has fixed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17, which is by far the most controversial episode of the series. Although MAPPA’s poor work enraged fans every week, the news about the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga episode being an unfinished version was extremely surprising.

The fight scene is incredible, bolstered by fast-paced choreography. It currently ranks second on the IMDb episode list. However, fans couldn’t help but notice how unpolished it looked. Thankfully, the Blu-ray version has an extended version of the most amazing Jujutsu Kaisen fight in the anime.

How to watch Blu-ray version of Sukuna vs Mahoraga fight

The new version of Sukuna vs Mahoraga is in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Volume 4 Blu-ray. However, it has only been released in Japan so far. The DVDs also don’t have subtitles yet. In the meantime, you can watch a comparison video created by EzQuart on YouTube:

Additionally, earlier this month, the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen announced that the Blu-ray & DVD volumes 4 & 5 will have a special screening in Japan for one week from March 29. The screening will include Episodes 17, 18, 19, and 20 of the second season. The screening will be held only in Japanese theatres.

We’re still awaiting a global release date. We will update this space once there’s more information about it.

Why did Sukuna fight Mahora in Jujutsu Kaisen?

After fighting Jogo, Sukuna senses Megumi’s life is in danger as the young sorcerer summons Mahoraga. Mahoraga is an unexorcised Shikigami, so summoning it puts Megumi’s life in jeopardy. However, Megumi is willing to sacrifice himself to defeat Haruta.

Nonetheless, Sukuna interferes and saves Megumi’s life for his future plans. However, since Mahoraga can adapt to any attack, Sukuna uses large-scale techniques along with Domain Expansion. Mahoraga is defeated, but the entire Shibuya ward is also destroyed, killing thousands. This is by far the biggest tragedy in the story, and Sukuna is behind it.

