MAPPA has been making headlines recently, but not for the right reasons. So, let’s go back to happier times and take a look at the best anime Studio MAPPA’s produced.

Founded in 2011 by anime industry titan, Masao Maruyama – known for also co-founding Madhouse – MAPPA quickly became one of the best anime studios of all time.

However, its success isn’t without controversy. With behind-the-scenes production issues putting MAPPA in a negative spotlight, let’s take a look at the many series that launched the studio to stardom.

So, from sports dramas to historical fantasies, here are Studio MAPPA’s top 10 anime of all time.

Top 10 best anime from Studio MAPPA

MAPPA is known for producing hit after hit. Let’s take at look at some of the studio’s most captivating, colorful and entertaining anime of all time.

10. Hell’s Paradise

Like many popular anime in recent years, Hell’s Paradise is set in feudal Japan. The story revolves around a ninja called Gabimaru, who is given a chance to escape execution for his crimes if he goes on a quest to find the elixir of life.

Based on Yuki Kaku’s ongoing manga, the first season of Hell’s Paradise was released in April 2023, and a second season is in the works.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

9. Kakegurui

Based on Homura Kawamoto’s manga of the same name, Kekegurui takes place in a prestigious school for the offspring of the powerful and wealthy Hyakkaou Private Academy.

However, this school is a little different. At Hyakkou, a students’ social status is determined by their gambling skills.

Filled with intense gambling scenes, this thrilling anime follows the lives of the students as they face off against each other to secure their status and the institution’s hierarchy.

Available to watch on: Netflix

8. Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro is not just another post-apocalyptic story.

The plot revolves around a reptilian-headed man called Caiman who is suffering from amnesia. Because of this, he embarks on a quest to uncover his true identity, alongside his best friend – a sorceress and restaurant owner – called Nikaido.

Watch as they navigate this treacherous world filled with thrilling fight scenes, colorful characters and plenty of dark humor.

Available to watch on: Netflix

7. Terror In Resonance

Also known as Terror in Tokyo, this psychological thriller is set in an alternate universe where three teenagers called Nine, Twelve and Lisa manage to steal a prototype atomic bomb.

The story follows them as they threaten to destroy Tokyo using the bomb unless a cryptic riddle is solved to answer some secrets.

Although the series is almost a decade old, with its intense action scenes and thought-provoking plot, it’s considered to be a timeless anime that blurs the boundaries between heroes and villains, and explores the horrors of the modern world.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

6. Yuri!!! On Ice

Yuri!!! On Ice is one of the series which put MAPPA on the anime industry map.

The story revolves around professional (but relatively unsuccessful) figure skater Yuki Katsuki, who decides to retire after a humiliating loss. But could a champion Russian figure skater reignite his passion?

After a video of Yuri performing Russian world champion skater Victor Nikiforov’s routine, Victor decides to coach Yuri. It’s a classic rivals to lovers story, that’s beloved by fans around the world.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Amazon Prime Video

5. Dororo

Set in feudal Japan, Dororo follows the story of an orphaned boy called Dororo and a roaming ronin called Hyakkimaru, whose samurai father bartered his body parts off to 48 demons in exchange for control of Japan.

Based on Osamu Tezuka’s hit 1960s manga, the story essentially follows Hyakkimaru’s mission to kill the demons and regain his body parts, one by one.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE

4. Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man was one of the biggest anime series of 2022 and all eyes were on MAPPA for the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s beloved manga.

The story follows Denji, a young man who lives in a world filled with bloodthirsty monsters known as Devils. His life takes a turn when he befriends one of these devils, a dog-like creature called Pochita that looks like it’s part dog and part chainsaw.

If that wasn’t weird enough, after Denji is murdered by gangsters, Pochita fuses with his soul to save his life, which transforms Denji into Chainsaw Man. Follow his journey as he hunts other Devils in exchange for the promise of good fortune.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

3. Hajime no Ippo: Rising

Also known as Fighting Spirit: Rising and based on George Morikawa’s Fighting Spirit manga, MAPPA took over from Madhouse to produce the third part of the anime series. And, despite fans’ concerns, the studio did the inspiring story justice.

MAPPA’s third part continued the journey of Ippo Makunouchi, a young boxer rising through the ranks in the ring. With the help of the dedication and support of his coach, Kamogawa Genji, Ippo works towards the championship title, grapples with challenges in his personal life, and grows as a person (and a fighter).

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Jujutsu Kaisen

It goes without saying that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series of all time.

Based on Gege Akutami’s hit manga series, this dark fantasy thriller follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who gets introduced into the mysterious world of curses after swallowing the cursed finger of one of the most powerful sorcerers of all time.

After Yuji becomes Sukuna’s vessel, he joins other sorcerers Fushiguro and Kugisaki at Jujutsu High to learn how to fight powerful curses. But there are even more dark secrets lurking for him within the jujutsu world.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

1. Attack On Titan: Final Season

To no one’s surprise, Attack On Titan’s final season is at number one on this list. Based on the critically acclaimed manga by Hajime Isayama, this award-winning anime series was first adapted by Wit Studio, but moved to MAPPA for its final season.

The final season concludes Eren Yeager and Mikasa’s story, and sees Paradis Island finally freed from the terrifying grips of the titans. So, why is it number one? Well Attack On Titan’s finale is one of the only anime specials to “break” the internet.

Following months of hype, speculation and fan concern over the new studio, this final season is considered to be the biggest anime series of 2023. (And perhaps the biggest anime of all time).

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video

So there you have it, the top 10 anime series produced by Studio Mappa. Were any of these on your list?

