Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t get over “insane” changes for Season 2 Blu-ray

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray version has fixed the most controversial episode, and fans can’t get enough of the new fight scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most popular series of 2023, with record-breaking Crunchyroll Anime Awards wins. The franchise has just released the Blu-ray DVDs of the Shibuya Incident arc, and fans are baffled by the extended fight in the most controversial episode of the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 attracted a lot of attention when news about it being an unfinished episode started circulating around. Not to mention that popular animator Vincent Chansard came as a guest animator for this specific episode to animate Sukuna vs Mahoraga.

He previously worked in a few iconic Wano Saga episodes, such as Zoro vs King and the Gear 5 fights. After Episode 17 of Season 2 was aired, the animator then immediately claimed that he would never work for MAPPA again.

The poor working conditions of the MAPPA animators aren’t a secret among anime fans. Hence, Jujutsu Kaisen fans had nothing but praise for the incredible episode. It currently ranks second on the IMDb episode list. Earlier this month, a popular JJK account confirmed that the Blu-ray version would revise the scene and will have an extended Sukuna vs. Mahoraga battle.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Volume 4 Blu-ray has just been released in Japan, and fans are already impressed with the insane changes in the best battle of the Shibuya Arc. Not only does it have a more polished version of the fight, but the additional scenes add to the thrill of the two powerful entities fighting against one another.

“This is what happens when you have a healthy time schedule and well-taken care of animators. My God,” shared one fan.

“Amazing work by the JJK animators; we appreciate all the hard work put into Sukuna vs Mahoraga’s final version. Thank you for bringing it to life,” commented another.

Roccia Nobili, one of the JJK Season 2 animators, shared: “I’m happy that the reactions to the episode are so positive. I’ve done a very small part, but it’s finally a work I’m proud of, and I’m happy for everyone involved. Thank you for watching.”

