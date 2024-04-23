Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray’s undimmed Black Flashes are absolutely stunning

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray version has made the anime more visually stunning than it already was, and the undimmed Black Flashes are major proof of that.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most in-demand anime in the world and its popularity is only increasing with each passing day. After the grand success of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the studio has been gradually releasing Blu-ray versions of the episodes with some small changes and better animation in some scenes.

While the highlight of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray version is the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga fight, the Black Flashes are also getting plenty of attention. In the original version, the scenes where characters use Black Flash are especially beautiful with muted and contrasting color schemes.

However, the undimmed Black Flashes in the Blu-ray show exactly how stunning the move can look. During Yuji and Todo’s fight against Mahito, all three of them perform some eye-catching Black Flashes. The Blu-ray shows the true beauty of the art and animation with the original color scheme.

Fans are enchanted by the undimmed Black Flash scenes in the Blu-ray version, with many expressing their awe on social media platforms. “This looks as smooth as butter, undimmed is just absolutely beautiful,” a user comments on the undimmed Black Flash on Reddit.

“Pure epicness,” says another fan.

Another viewer complained about the dimmed scenes in the original version, praising the Blu-ray, “Man the ghosting really did the fight scenes dirty. I could barely tell what the f**k was going on with all the dimming back then but these Blu-ray animations are absolute peak.”

The first seven volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray have been released in Japan, with Volume 8 scheduled for release on May 22, 2024. However, there has been no news on the English-language release of the Blu-rays. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the official global release dates, especially after Jujutsu Kaisen made its historic world record.

On the manga front, Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at its peak. Recent chapters have had a lot of shocking twists. To know more about them, you can check out our explanations on Yuji Itadori’s family and Yuji’s cursed technique as well as the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.