Jujutsu Kaisen fans hate one character who has worse plot armor than Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen fans think there is one character who has worse plot armor than Sukuna, and they hate how the series shows it.

While Jujutsu Kaisen is known for being absolutely brutal to its characters, some get more special treatment than others. The main antagonist of the story, Ryomen Sukuna has been accused of having a serious case of plot armor where no character can defeat him.

But that’s not entirely true. It’s been clearly stated from the beginning that Sukuna is one of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters, if not the strongest. There is, however, another character who receives blatant preference from Gege Akutami, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator.

Another major antagonist, Kenjaku, has worse plot armor than Sukuna. Thanks to his cursed technique, Kenjaku has taken possession of Suguru Geto, one of the four Special Grade sorcerers and his Curse Manipulation Technique.

During his fight against Yuki Tsukumo, Choso, and Tengen, he also exhibits another CT: Anti-gravity, which he received by possessing Kaori Itadori’s body. Throughout the story, Kenjaku used this CT as a gravity technique, only to reveal its true ability when he needed it the most. This is what causes the rage in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom.

While Kenjaku is a very strong character, so is Yuki Tsukumo. As one of the four Special Grade sorcerers, she is among the strongest. In their fight, she even proved to be stronger than Geto. Such a powerful character could do nothing against Kenjaku, and died in vain.

What irks the fandom the most is how convenient the sudden reveal of Kenjaku’s anti-gravity technique was. It was exactly what he needed to win against Yuki’s CT. Not only that but his victory against Yuki means nothing in the future. Even after defeating a powerhouse character like Yuki, Kenjaku is shown to be no more powerful than he already was.

In fact, after Yuki, Kenjaku’s only big fight was against Takaba where he showed no great feat. After that, he was killed in an instant by Yuta Okkotsu, another Special Grade sorcerer. So, Kenjaku defeating someone strong like Yuki makes no sense and he’d definitely lose if he didn’t have ironclad plot armor.

“Despite everything that has happened, this fight has been the only thing in the manga that genuinely made me mad,” a fan says in a comment expressing their frustration over the fight on Reddit.

Another fan supports this, saying, “I would’ve been okay with Yuki dying here if afterwards Kenjaku was made to be an absolute monster, but no the only thing Kenny did afterwards was die to a living sh*t post and Yuta.”

While big series like Jujutsu Kaisen always receive criticism for one thing or another, Kenjaku’s plot armor is too big for the fans to ignore. We have a list of Jujutsu Kaisen’s strongest ancient sorcerers, if you want to know more about the most powerful beings in the franchise.