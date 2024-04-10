Jujutsu Kaisen creator doesn’t like a major character, but still refuses to change them

A comment by the author of Jujutsu Kaisen reveals he doesn’t like one off the heroes, but still refuses to change them.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has caused another stir because of one of his past comments. Thanks to an eagle-eyed fan, an old comment by Akutami has come to light where the author revealed his feelings about a certain major character: the protagonist Yuji Itadori himself.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 8, Gege Akutami claimed that he didn’t like Yuji but didn’t change his personality even after his editor recommended it. The mangaka said, “I am not particularly fond of Itadori, but his lowbrow quality is one thing that he and I share, so I said ‘Yeah, yeah, sure. We’ll change it…’ but ignored their recommendation.”

This comment has created quite the buzz in the fandom. Akutami is known for being very vocal about his dislikes for some of his own characters and how cruel he can be to the Jujutsu Kaisen cast in general. He’s frequently expressed his dislike for his popular character Gojo, and now Yuji himself isn’t safe from the glare of the Jujutsu Kaisen author.

In lieu of the resurfacing of this comment, fans point out that this must be why Yuji suffers so much in Jujutsu Kaisen. From the beginning, he’s gone through a lot of hardships due to him being the vessel of Sukuna. Fans say now it seems like Sukuna isn’t the main obstacle in Yuji’s path, it’s Akutami.

Some fans have also expressed their surprise over Akutami’s candid revelation about dislike Yuji despite him being the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. One such fan wrote, “Maybe I haven’t discovered enough media but I ain’t never seen a creator who ‘wasn’t fond of’ the main character that they created.”

It’s also a surprise to many that Akutami didn’t change Yuji despite not liking him. However, the author already answered this question in his statement. It seems like the author of Jujutsu Kaisen and Yuji both are pretty “lowbrow” and the mangaka feels a sense of kinship with the character which is why Yuji still remains the simplistic protagonist that everyone knows and loves.

But no matter how much Akutami claims to dislike Yuji, he’s still one of the most well-crafted characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. And judging by Chapter 256, he finally gets his opportunity to shine.