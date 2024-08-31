Jujutsu Kaisen’s most “pointless” character has been decided

With Jujutsu Kaisen ending in less than a month, fans have decided on the most “pointless” character of the series.

While Jujutsu Kaisen has an extensive cast, not all characters get to play a major role in the story. That’s to be expected in any big franchise, but readers believe some have been given too much importance without anything worthwhile coming out of it.

Popular characters like Toge Inumaki and Panda have been called out in the past for their lack of presence in the final arc, but Uraume has been deemed to be the most “pointless” character of them all.

Article continues after ad

First appearing during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, Uraume is the human servant of Sukuna from the Heian era. They’re entirely devoted to the King of Curses and side with Kenjaku for a while to see Sukuna’s incarnation in the modern era.

Uraume is one of the strongest ancient sorcerers, having kept Hakari engaged throughout the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. However, their ending comes as a huge letdown, as they take their own life after Sukuna dies in Chapter 268.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

This has fans calling them out for not having any impact on the plot, since we never see their fight against Hakari or even get a proper result of the battle. What’s more, fans know nothing about their personality at all, except their loyalty to Sukuna. All these combined have earned Uraume the scorn of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase.

“No genuinely, what was the point of having this mutated refrigerator as Sukuna’s lackey? What purpose did this dumba** serve other than ruining Sukuna’s whole “solo dolo” grind??” posted one user on Reddit, mocking Uraume.

Article continues after ad

“Her purpose was to prevent Hakari from having any relevance in the final arc,” joked another.

A third added, “Glazing Sukuna. Seriously, I don’t know much about her personality and likes/dislikes other than glazing Sukuna.”

Someone else wrote, “Gojo should’ve killed Uraume in chapter 223. They don’t play any role in the final arc anyway. Gege just couldn’t let Gojo succeed at least once in his life.”

Article continues after ad

While Uraume is being called out, fans are also criticizing Sukuna’s death in Chapter 268. But they’re happy with the main trio’s reunion after so much carnage and tragedies.

Article continues after ad

Before the next chapter arrives, find out Nobara’s fate and the strongest modern-era sorcerers. For something different, check out the comparison between Bakugo and Nobara’s respective comebacks.