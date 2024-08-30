Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna will ‘never compare’ to one iconic anime villain

There are few anime villains as iconic as Naruto’s Madara, which is why fans think Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna can ‘never compare’ to him.

Sukuna is finally defeated by the sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268. It ends the year-long battle of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, finally putting a stop to the King of Curses’ carnage. Although it’s a momentous occasion in the manga, fans have found it underwhelming.

Many think someone as powerful as Sukuna – who’s killed the likes of Gojo, Kashimo, and Choso – should’ve had a better death than the one he receives at the hands of Yuji. It wouldn’t be the case, but the sudden reappearance of Nobara and her assistance have tainted Sukuna’s conclusion for many.

Now, they’re drawing a parallel to another iconic anime villain who also received an underwhelming ending. Naruto is known for its well-written antagonists, but no one can top the threat that was Madara Uchiha.

A reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki and one of the strongest Uchiha to ever live, Madara is one of the founders of Konoha and the mind behind Akatsuki (at least that’s what we thought for some time). He reaches the peak of his power when he becomes the Ten-Tails’ jinchuriki.

Thanks to this, Madara becomes so powerful that even the manga’s creator had trouble killing him. That’s why, when he finally meets his end, it’s so underwhelming that it’s considered one of the lowest points of the acclaimed series.

In a shocking twist of events, Black Zetsu turns out to be the real mastermind and stabs Madara in the back, killing him and bringing back Kaguya Otsutsuki. It’s repetitive and fails to do the villain justice.

But while Sukuna and Madara share their status as the strongest villains and a similar reception of their deaths, many fans believe the latter is superior to the former. It’s mainly because Madara is a better-written character with an extensive backstory and emotional bonds.

“Let’s respect Madara and actually have Sukuna compared to people of his caliber, like Zabuza (he’s still clear),” wrote one user on X.

“They tried to compare this Sukuna dude to Madara btw,” tweeted another. Someone else shared, “As much as I love Sukuna, he hasn’t and is far from surpassing Madara. Madara’s performance was too special.”

One commented, “Enough time has passed. Madara’s death is FARRRR better than Sukuna’s death.”

Though Sukuna’s end wasn’t up to fans’ expectations, everyone acknowledges his role in the story and his status as one of the best new-gen anime villains.

As Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending draws closer, check out all the major character deaths in the series. You can also find out the peculiar similarity between Sukuna, Muzan, and All For One.