Jujutsu Kaisen animator confirms releasing unfinished episode

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 surprised fans with the insane animation, but there were lots of unfinished scene – and an animator has since spoken out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 features the most intense fight in the series as Sukuna arrives just in time to defeat Mahoraga and save Megumi. The episode features a key hint about Sukuna’s plans with Megumi, the fight between two monsters, the destruction of Shibuya, Yuji’s breakdown, and a cliffhanger about Nanami.

So much happened in the mere 20 minutes of the episode, and things will only get worse from this point on. The episode even had cuts from Vincent Chansard, one of the One Piece animators who contributed in the Gear 5 episodes, Zoro vs. King, and several incredible episodes.

While fans have nothing but praise for the recent JJK episode, they have also noticed that a lot of scenes look unpolished and incomplete. As such, one of the animators has revealed the truth behind it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 wasn’t finished

One of the JJK animators, NobiliRoccia shared: “Episode #17 of JJK S2 is not finished. I am happy so many people are liking It, but I wished the staff was able to finish it. As it stands right now, what is present on screen is 30% of the intended vision.

“I am so frustrated over it. I wish there was more time to finish more scenes… as it stands right now, there are too many errors for me to find any enjoyment in the episode.”

However, fans are incredibly supportive towards the animators’ hard work as one user replied: “HUH that was only 30%??? the animation was already insane. you guys did great with the time you had.”

Another user said: “Give those staff their medals!!! If that animation was just 30% and that good, they deserve accolades tbh. Insane!”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s production meltdown isn’t a secret among fans as they often criticize MAPPA for overworking its employees. Animators are requesting an episode delay, but the production team has rejected them.

The preview stills of the recent episode were also delayed by 4-5 hours, which goes to show that animators are working on the episodes till the last minute before the release time. The workload is only increasing and several animators express their dissatisfaction on Twitter/X.

Despite the recurring controversies, MAPPA has yet to address the complaints about its alleged working conditions.

