Jujutsu Kaisen brings in “GOAT” One Piece animator for new episode

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all set to air one of its most hyped episodes as the “GOAT” One Piece animator joins the crew. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is featuring the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The arc is popular among the fandom not only because of several plot twists but also for having some of the best fights in the entire series. Last week’s episode included two incredible bouts.

Fans witnessed the extended version of Toji vs. Megumi with several anime-only scenes. On the other hand, Sukuna beats Jogo in his own game by suddenly unleashing a Fire Arrow and burning the volcano-headed curse.

The situation in Shibuya is more intense than ever with the appearance of the King of Curses. However, things will now soon go from bad to worse in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17. Since the episode will feature another important fight of the series, one of the best One Piece animators has joined the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 crew.

“GOAT” One Piece animator joins Jujutsu Kaisen

According to Pewpiece, Vincent Chansard is one of the animators on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17.

He is one of the key animators in One Piece Gear 5 debut (Episode 1071), Zoro vs King (Episode 1062), and 12 more Wano Saga episodes. He has also worked in three Gear 5 episodes. Apart from that, Vincent is also the animator of One Piece Film: Red, the highest-grossing One Piece movie. Episodes 1062 and 1071 are two of the most hyped episodes in One Piece history, each featuring iconic fights in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has now adapted more than half of the Shibuya Incident arc. Things are only going to get more intense from here on out. Sukuna is running rampant in Shibuya after gaining full control of Yuji’s body. He is planning to destroy all humans in Shibuya except for one. Season 2 Episode 17 will feature the most intense fight in the anime, so naturally, it requires top-tier animation.

Click here to check out the spoilers and preview stills of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17.

