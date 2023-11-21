Jujutsu Kaisen animator speaks out amid complaints over unfinished episode

Jujutsu Kaisen’s controversy over the unfinished episode continues, with one of the animators now speaking out about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 features the most intense fight in the series as Sukuna arrives just in time to defeat Mahoraga and save Megumi. The episode features a key hint about Sukuna’s plans with Megumi, the fight between two monsters, the destruction of Shibuya, Yuji’s breakdown, and a cliffhanger about Nanami.

The episode even had cuts from Vincent Chansard, one of the One Piece animators who contributed to the Gear 5 episodes, Zoro vs. King, and several incredible episodes. While fans have plenty of praise for the recent JJK episode, they also noticed that a lot of scenes look unpolished and incomplete.

As such, one of the animators shared two statements about the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 being unfinished.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator shares two statements over the unfinished episode

One of the animators, RocciaNobili shared on November 17: “Episode #17 of JJK S2 is not finished. I am happy so many people are liking it, but I wish the staff was able to finish it. As it stands right now, what is present on screen is 30% of the intended vision.”

The animator also shared their distress over the poor working conditions before deleting the post. However, it caught people’s attention. On November 21, the same animator again shared: “Just a heads up, my tweet was deleted because people were misinterpreting it. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have used a number. People focused on dumb numbers instead of what actually mattered. I never correlated that number to a dumb ‘completion’ checkpoint but to the vision.”

One user commented on the same post: “No problem, but please please think before you tweet. As someone who actually worked on the show, and also the current state of the industry, your word is very very powerful. I’m your side, but more than you, I’m on the side of integrity.”

Another comment reads: “I liked the episode it’s a hard-to-follow episode but I watched way too many shows so I think I’m judging this critically but yeah it’s a good episode and sometimes it goes crazy.”

Jujutsu Kaisen leaker Mya also supported the animator: “LATEST JUJUTSU KAISEN EPISODE (#17) WAS NOT JUST 30% FINISHED!! Confirmed by the animator himself. So please retweet to spread awareness about the misinformed news about ‘unfinished episode’.”

Nonetheless, fans are always supportive of the series and the staff’s hard work. One user commented: “It was an unfinished episode anyways tho, they even said so, of course it was completed to the point it was watchable but still not to the point the animators wanted.”

Another user said: “The episode itself is mostly cleaned up, well animated story boarding though, which is entirely on Mappa for not treating its animators with respect and care. It made me so happy and so entirely sad to watch that episode and see how unfinished it is.”

