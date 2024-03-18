Jujutsu Kaisen fans demand “unfinished” scene is fixed from Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 might be an awards darling, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t issues. As we wait for the Blu-ray release, fans have one scene they hope gets a facelift on home media.

Jujutsu Kaisen made waves recently by sweeping the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. If the anime show didn’t win a category, it probably wasn’t nominated, such was how many statues it took home.

MAPPA’s ongoing work on the series has been generally great, delivering on the visual style of Gege Akutami’s manga. That said, some scenes don’t work as well as others.

Sometimes the lighting and general fidelity is off – a symptom of the tight deadlines anime is often produced under. A big battle from the last seaosn is one fans believe should get revisited for a touch up.

A particular encounter during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that came across unpolished was the fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga. They’re two of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters, and their battle should’ve been momentous.

It was, but we had to use a little bit of imagination due to some heavy-handed shading that made the episode hard to parse at times. This was a recurring problem, since Toji’s fight with Dagon had the same issue.

“I just hope it will not feel like a blurry sketch anymore,” one commenter states on Reddit. MAPPA has already used the Blu-ray versions to varnish episodes, as with the earlier Season 2 releases, but fans are still keeping expectations in check.

“I know they confirmed changes, but I’m expecting zero and anything added will be a pleasant surprise,” another user adds. Realism helps in these situations, since you’ve no guarantee of what the plans are.

The next Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-ray is coming March 20, with Episodes 39-40. In the meantime, check out our lists on all the major Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 deaths and the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

