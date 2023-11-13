Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season Episode 17 will reveal the truth behind Megumi’s serious injury and the arrival of an unexpected enemy – so here are the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen delivered one of its best episodes last week, featuring two major fights of the Shibuya arc. We first see the extended version of Megumi vs Toji with insane animation and action sequences. The fight ends with Toji taking his own life.

Next, Kusakabe and Panda witness the deadly battle between Sukuna and Jogo. The King of Curses annihilates the fire-using curse with his own fire arrow. The entire episode was beautifully animated and scored 9.9 on IMDb, proving just how much fans loved it.

If the fights weren’t thrilling enough, the episode ends with a major cliffhanger featuring a severely injured Megumi and the arrival of an unexpected enemy that even Haruta is afraid of. Delve deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 will release on November 16 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 preview and spoilers

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 will feature the fight between Haruta and Megumi in a flashback scene. We will also see Megumi’s memory of Satoru Gojo teaching him the feud between the Gojo and Zenin Clans.

Megumi reveals that the user of a Ten Shadows Technique cannot control a Shikigami unless they exorcise it, but they can always summon it in an attempt to exorcise it. He summons Mahoraga, the strongest Shikigami that no user in history has been able to exorcise.

With this, he started an exorcism ritual and forced Haruta to take part in it, planning to go down with him. Megumi knows Haruta will kill him, so instead, he decides to eliminate him using Mahoraga before passing out. Sukuna senses Mahoraga’s presence and rushes to Megumi’s side.

Sukuna saves Haruta since the latter’s death will end the ritual, killing Megumi as well. The King of Curses confirms he wants something from Megumi and proceeds to save his life by fighting Mahoraga. If Sukuna manages to defeat Mahoraga, the exorcism ritual will be void, and Megumi will be safe.

What follows later is the most deadly battle in the entire story, as both monsters use devastating techniques against one another. Sukuna finally claims victory using Domain Expansion. However, it affects the entire Shibuya ward, turning it into dust. Megumi is saved, but at the cost of thousands of lives. Just then, Yuji finally gains control of his body as he witnesses the horrifying state of Shibuya.

Here’s a look at the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

