Jujutsu Kaisen: MAPPA slammed amid production meltdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is once again facing issues with production, as animators and fans are collectively calling out MAPPA for its busy schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the best anime series of 2023. The season adapts two arcs from the manga – both of which are incredibly popular among fans. Apart from the great storyline by Gege Akutami, the animation studio also plays a vital part in the series’ success.

The soundtracks, visuals, voice actors, and animators all contribute significantly to the series. However, MAPPA’s poor working conditions are no secret in the anime community – so much so that the animators often post about it on Twitter.

However, this time, the heat against MAPPA is more intense than ever as the production meltdown has put Jujutsu Kaisen’s most popular arc, the Shibuya Incident, in jeopardy. Will the animation quality suffer due to the poor working conditions? Delve deeper to find out.

Jujutsu Kaisen animators and fans bash MAPPA for poor working conditions

After the controversial Season 2 Episode 14, Jujutsu Kaisen delivered spectacular episodes two weeks in a row. Season 2 is in a crucial phase right now, so all the upcoming episodes will feature major fights and plot twists.. While this week’s episode is still looking good, the issue lies with what’s coming after it. Animators are requesting an episode delay, but TOHO has rejected them.

One of the directors of Season 2, Kazuto Arai, shared: “Bad news has arrived, and I’m suddenly overwhelmed. The most boring ending I can think of. Ah, the festival is over. Yes, disbanded and disbanded.”

The Sakuga blog writer also pointed out the issue: “Reminder that if you hire teams of young, materially ambitious creators because you want to exploit the bombastic appeal of their work, it’s not their failing if it becomes impossible to comply with your studio’s pathetic planning. *They* didn’t doom the schedule. It already was.”

Additionally, according to a Reddit thread, several animators who openly called out the issue have deleted their posts. Naturally, the Jujutsu Kaisen community is displeased with the current situation.

One of the popular quotes about the current controversy reads: “It’s over for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 from Episode 18. The production committee denied a break, and a lot of animators are expressing their disappointment with their working conditions in MAPPA.”

One Twitter user also outlined the issue while sharing a post about MAPPA’s CEO taking on more projects than the staff can handle. “Read this comment that summarized the issues with MAPPA taking on so many simultaneous projects and really put the constraining timelines into perspective really well. Obviously, don’t take this as fact since we are not privy to the details, but thought it was interesting to share.”

Another user wrote: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen animators in such multitudes collectively complain this much about production, and that says a lot. The mismanagement at that company currently is laughable.”

Despite the recurring controversies, MAPPA has yet to address the complaints about its alleged working conditions.

