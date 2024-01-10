Jujutsu Kaisen animator reveals “terrible” pressure amid MAPPA backlash

MAPPA is again immersed in controversies. An animator who worked on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has chosen to speak up about the difficulties they faced working on the massive project.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was one of the most beautifully visualized anime ever made – thanks to the animators who worked day and night on the project.

The first season of the show was animated by MAPPA, so when the second season was announced, every fan was delighted to see how the amazing studio would handle the project. Well, Season 2 met our expectations and went beyond in each episode.

Even though we got to see the best visuals in the latest season of JJK, it’s disheartening what the animators had to go through while working on the show.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator talks about MAPPA’s work pressure

Shinsaku Kozuma, who has worked on several episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, recently revealed that they just got 4 days to work on the artwork of Episode 41( technically the 17th episode of Season 2). He took the issue to X, where he posted:

“Lack of time is terrible. Yeah, I promise I’ll do better next time…I’d like to see your other great videos as well. Episode 41: I only had 4 days because Go-kun asked me to do it. It was a bitter smile.”

His social media post talks about the same episode that was released with several unfinished scenes, which was also revealed by one of the animators. However, the post was deleted after some time. The episode also involved Vincent Chansard, who has recently disclosed that he doesn’t want to work for MAPPA in the future.

MAPPA has blessed the community with so many big releases like Jujutsu Kaisen, AoT: Finale Season, and Chainsaw Man. However, it’s also true that the animation studio is sitting on a pile of controversies.

The reported work pressure and salary negotiations made many talented animators leave the studio. In contrast, some of the prominent members, like Ryu Nakayama, the Chainsaw Man director, walked away to chase his own ambitions.

