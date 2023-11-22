Has Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 been delayed?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s production meltdown continues as animators request for episode delays – so has Episode 18 been delayed?

MAPPA, the animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is currently at the height of controversy as issues surrounding working conditions and payment delays come to light. The studio has several incredible masterpieces under its belt, such as Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, and so on.

However, with the studio taking up so many projects at once, the animators are facing tight deadlines. Over the years, MAPPA’s working conditions have continued to degrade as the studio often gets embroiled in multiple scandals.

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the biggest anime series of the year. However, the alleged working conditions have been a topic of discussion ever since the Shibuya arc started airing. Delve deeper to find out if Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 has been delayed or not.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 get delayed?

Despite the animators’ request, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 will air as per its regular schedule on November 23. A JJK leaker posted about the episode being delayed for a day, but it was soon taken down.

He then shared another post: “I deeply apologize for posting about misinfo of ‘episode delayed’ news. Episode will air on TV as usual Thursday timings which has been followed so far. The ‘delay’ will be for Japanese streaming platforms. NO DELAY IN JJK EPISODE AIRING!!”

The leaker further added a comment: “It should be available in Crunchyroll tmr as usual too I apologize once again.”

The preview stills are also out on their usual timing, meaning the episode should be animated by now. Last week, before the release of Episode 17, the stills were released 4-5 hours late. After the episode aired, several fans expressed their opinion about the episode being unfinished, as several scenes looked unpolished.

Despite wanting to enjoy one of the best arcs of their favorite series, JJK fans are constantly expressing their support toward the animators. They also wish for delays so the animators can get breaks and work without a lot of pressure.

One user said on the leaker’s apology post: “Aw, it would be nice if they had one more day to release, but there’s nothing we can do, as for the mistake, everyone makes mistakes, so it’s okay Mya.”

Another user’s comment reads: “Damn, I was actually happy. I thought the animators would get more time.”

Click here to check out spoilers and preview stills of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18.

