What happened to Turbo Granny in Dandadan? Fate explained

Dandadan anime has just concluded its first arc with Turbo Granny as the primary antagonist, so here’s exactly what happened to her.

Dandadan is off to an incredible start this Fall as it’s already among one of the most popular anime of the year. The eccentric animation, interesting characters, and the blend of spooky and hilarious events have enamored anime fans.

Turbo Granny Arc is the first arc in Dandadan, introducing the main characters Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. We also meet Momo’s grandmother, Seiko Ayase as well as Turbo Granny.

However, while she may have lost against Momo and Okarun, her story is far from over. She will be one of the supporting characters going forth, but not in the form you’d expect.

Who is Turbo Granny in Dandadan?

Turbo Granny is a well-known Yokai in the world of Dandadan.

She stayed in the tunnel located at Shono City before she met Momo and Okarun. She can run 100 km/hr, thus earning her name “Turbo Granny.” While she was wandering around, she comforted the spirits of deceased girls who were brutally murdered in the tunnel.

She would also curse anyone entering the tunnel by stealing their reproductive organs. However, she left her territory when she heard through Okarun’s call that Momo was about to be assaulted. She teleported through the cell phone and attacked the aliens who had captured Momo.

What happened to Turbo Granny?

Turbo Granny’s powers are sealed in Okarun and Seiko transfers her consciousness in a stuffed doll.

The only way to defeat Turbo Granny is to outrun her. After Okarun and Momo finally trick her into losing, Momo uses her psychic ability to retrain Turbo Granny and successfully exorcise her and the Earthbound Spirit Crab.

Okarun thought he had gained his reproductive organs back but he was still missing his pair of kintama. Seiko and Momo use their powers to pull out Turbo Granny’s consciousness from Okarun. The yokai reveals she slipped into Okarun’s body to plan her revenge. She needs some time to regain her energy.

Okarun wants her to give his kintama back but Turbo Granny reveals she has lost them after a hilarious interrogation session. She will stay in that cat form for a while as she will be a major supporting character going forth.

