Historical fantasy drama Demon Slayer is set in a version of Japan that’s very different from the Japan we know today. Let’s take a look at this era and how it affects the story.

Time periods aren’t typically important to the events of a shonen action series and many aren’t strictly historically accurate. After all, regardless of whether a series is set in the 16th or 19th century won’t change the outcome for the characters.

Article continues after ad

However, Demon Slayer is an exception to this rule. The setting is of vital importance to Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. And therefore, by extension, also the popular anime adaptation.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer features what many fans regard a Japanese steampunk setting, with clashing elements of traditionalism and modernity prevalent in the fashion and technology showcased in the series. But did you know that this is actually something that happened in recent history?

What year does Demon Slayer take place?

Demon Slayer takes place in Japan’s Taisho Period, which occurred from 1912-1926.

Article continues after ad

One of the series most distinctive elements is its setting. The anime revolves around a young man from a remote village called Tanjiro Kamado. After a demon attacks his family, he embarks on a journey across Japan to the mysterious Demon Slayer Corps to save his sister Nezuko, who is solely turning into a demon as a result of the attack.

Article continues after ad

The series’ official synopsis states that it sets the story in Japan’s Taisho period. A setting evident in the character designs and environments. The clash between the Demon Slayers magical swords and the cultural differences between the rural and city locations is one of the most intriguing elements of the show.

Article continues after ad

How does the Taisho setting impact the series?

In Demon Slayer, the Taisho period unveils profound cultural gaps between Japan’s rural and urban landscapes. Tanjiro’s journey through traditional villages, steeped in demon lore, sharply contrasts with the rapidly evolving modernity beyond the countryside, brilliantly captured by the animation.

Not only can Tokyo’s citizens enjoy new inventions he’s never seen before, including inventions such as electric lights and cars. But they can also walk the streets at night unaffected by the superstitions still believed in rural areas. This is particularly poignant discovery. It marks a generational shift between the old and modern worlds that many young people have experienced through older relatives. Despite waning belief, these demons endure, ranging from decades to centuries old, navigating a world increasingly hostile to both them and humans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The fading relevance of martial arts and swordsmanship also accentuates the rural-urban divide. Tanjiro’s sword training in the countryside underscores a strong connection to tradition, visually emphasizing the link between culture and location.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Overall, Demon Slayer’s Taisho period creates a memorable world blending modernity and mysticism, solidifying its status as one of the 21st century’s most popular anime series.

Check out the series for yourself on Crunchyroll.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.