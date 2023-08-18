Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Release date, time and spoilers

Dragon Ball Super manga is near its monthly release, and in this post, we discuss the release date, time, and spoilers for its upcoming chapter, i.e., 96.

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 96 will cover the events that have already been covered in the Dragon Ball movie.

So, there are possibilities that fans who do not like to miss anything related to the popular Shonen franchise might have watched the film already.

However, fans who haven’t watched the movie yet, and those who wish to read the manga chapter despite being familiar with the events, can rely on us as we divulge the chapter’s release information and early spoilers.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 will get released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, August 20, 2023. As per Manga Plus, the chapter will follow the below release timings for the different time zones:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am Eastern Timing

4:00pm British Timing

5:00pm European Timing

8:30pm Indian Timing

11:00pm Philippine Timing

12:30am Australian Timing (August 21)

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Spoilers teases Cell Max’s arrival

Chapter 96 of Dragon Ball Super will kickstart from where the previous chapter concluded, i.e., Piccolo lying on the ground. Suddenly the game changes, and Piccolo gets his orange transformation which gives him tremendous power(we haven’t seen him like this in the manga before). Gamma 2 starts hitting him over and over, but Piccolo do not even move a bit from his place. That’s because, with this transformation, Piccolo has received the God ki.

Piccolo and Gohan start battling Gamma 1 and 2. However, the fight do not last long because the Gammas soon realize that they are going in the wrong direction. Just when they are about to celebrate the peace between them, they get baffled seeing the android Cell Max in front of them.

Cell Max is one of the most powerful androids, and that is obviously not a piece of good news for the Gammas. As the android rushes toward Gamma 1 and 2, the panel shows Trunks and Goten getting their Saiyaman transformation.

