Jujutsu Kaisen: Naobito Zenin’s Projection Sorcery explained

As the Zenin Clan head, Naobito’s Projection Sorcery in Jujutsu Kaisen is extremely powerful – so here’s how it works.

Naobito Zenin is a Grade 1 sorcerer and the current Zenin Clan head in Jujutsu Kaisen. As the head of one of the three great clans, Naobito is on the front lines of the Shibuya Incident. Despite being drunk, he is responsible for doing everything in his power to stop the villains.

Maki is assigned to his team. Regardless of their differences, the two seem to work well together. After learning about Gojo’s situation, Nanami joins them as they all encounter Dagon. The curse fully matures while fighting, as he has eaten countless humans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 features Naobito Zenin’s powers for the first time, and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Furthermore, it’s a complex and modern ability. Delve deeper to find out more about Naobito Zenins’ Projection Sorcery in Jujutsu Kaisen.

How does Naobito Zenin’s Projection Sorcery work in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Naobito Zenin’s Projection Sorcery is an inherited technique of the Zenin Clan passed down to his youngest son, Naoya. It tracks movement at 24 frames per second and captures anyone who breaks the rule inside a frame for one second.

In that single second, the user can trace and execute a specified set of movements into those frames. When using this technique, the user appears to travel unusually fast, too fast for even special-grade curses to follow.

While the technique is active, anything that the user’s palm touches must also follow the ’24 FPS’ rule while moving. If not, the target gets immobilized and frozen in an animation frame for one second. Despite the short time, it can provide a massive advantage in battle as the target is vulnerable to any attack.

Hitting the frame will likely cause the target to be severely injured. However, the technique has certain drawbacks, as the user cannot change the predetermined course once started. Furthermore, if the user disregards the trajectory of movement or the rules of physics excessively, they will be frozen as well.

