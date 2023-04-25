Demon Slayer: The power of Zenitsu’s subconscious mind

The mysterious power of Zenitsu’s subconscious mind makes him one of the strongest characters in the series. Here’s a look at how he can fight in his sleep.

Demon Slayer’s fast-paced action and storytelling make it popular among viewers. The series focuses on demon slayers fighting immortal demons to protect humankind. Fighting such powerful that heal almost instantly and have no weaknesses to speak of, an ordinary human can’t defeat them.

Article continues after ad

However, the power of the breath and their special Nichirin sword sets these demon slayers apart. These fighters put their lives on the line to protect the world and ultimately annihilate Muzan Kibutsuji.

One such demon slayer is Zenitsu Agatsuma, a central supporting character in the series. He is famous for being cowardly and whiny. The series takes its sweet time in his development, but Zenitsu becomes an iconic character once it happens. Though he is skilled, he can only use his power in a state of unconsciousness.

Article continues after ad

What are Zenitsu’s skills in Demon Slayer?

Zenitsu specializes in Thunder Breathing Style, which he learns from his teacher and adoptive grandfather, Jigoro Kuwajima, a former Hashira. Though Zenitsu excels in using the First Form of Thunder Breathing, he fails to master the other five forms.

This breathing style is challenging and only has six forms, with the first form being the most difficult one. Zenitsu has its own variations of the First Form, “Thunderclap and Flash.” Later, he also develops his original Seventh Form, which he uses to defeat Kaigaku – a disciple of Jigoro who later becomes a demon and rises to the rank of Upper Moon Six.

Article continues after ad

How does the power of Zenitsu’s subconscious mind work?

Crunchyroll

While Zenitsu is in the state of sleep, he can awaken his true strength. Because he is tremendously afraid of demons or anything that looks creepy, Zenitsu will have a sense of fear while going against them. This is why he is always against the idea of becoming a demon slayer in the first place.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, Zenitsu’s true power resides in his subconscious mind, where he cannot see his opponents. Following his instincts alone, with great precision and skill, he annihilates even his strongest enemies with one blow. Zenitus’s supernatural hearing also plays a massive role in his uncanny fighting style.

Article continues after ad

He can pick up sounds from far away and discern a person’s true feelings by listening to their heartbeat. In his sleep, his extraordinary hearing enables him to determine his surroundings, the location of his enemies, and their attacks. This is how Zenitsu’s subconscious mind unleashes his true potential as a demon slayer.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Invincible Season 2 | Demon Slayer Season 3