Demon Slayer: Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art explained

Nezuko is unique in Demon Slayer for her tremendous powers, despite not consuming a drop of human blood. Here’s how Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art functions in Demon Slayer.

In Demon Slayer, the fight between humans and demons has been going around for centuries. Demon slayers fight using “Breathing Styles” that have many elements and forms. These techniques grant them enough physical strength to fight demons and can be passed down to others.

However, unlike humans, demons’ special powers are unique to them. Furthermore, their “Blood Demon Art” are always unpredictable and extremely powerful. Therefore, this ability makes it even more difficult for demon slayers to fight against them.

They’re always at a disadvantage because of their inability to regenerate as demons do. Fortunately, Nezuko is among the handful of demons who are on the human’s side. Her powers are so great that she can even put up a good fight against the Upper Moons.

What is Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer?

Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art is “Pyrokinesis,” which allows her to generate and manipulate special demonic flames created from her blood. It may be because of her unique nature, but her flames have a special ability, making them only harmful to demons and anything related to demons.

The only reason Tengen Uzui was unharmed when Nezuko lit him up was because of this very reason. She nullified Gyutaro’s poison and saved Uzui’s life with her special ability. Nezuko’s most powerful offensive technique is “Exploding Blood,” which he used against Lower Five Rui.

It was also then that Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art was awakened. Exploding Blood allows her to ignite the blood that has exited her body, turning it into crimson-pinkish flames that are harmful to demons.

Nezuko’s Blood Manipulation is another special ability

Though it’s unrelated to her Blood Demon Art, Nezuko’s “Blood Manipulation” is another powerful technique. In her awakened form, she has shown immense control of her blood. Nezuko can even control her severed body parts at will.

When her limbs and head were severed, and she was about to be sliced up by Daki, Nezuko managed to keep them under control by rapidly congealing and hardening the blood spraying from them before the streams could break apart.

She could use this to direct her limbs to seize and halt Daki’s sashes. She could subsequently reattach all of her limbs via those blood pathways, allowing her body to heal.

