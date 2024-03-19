This Demon Slayer cosplay is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Having a rough day? This Demon Slayer cosplay is sure to cheer you up. Recently, a video of a pair cosplaying as two Demon Slayer characters is going viral and the internet is losing it over how cute it is.

Demon Slayer has always been quite popular among cosplayers. Its wide range of heroes and villains and their colorful appearance have inspired a lot of great cosplays over the years.

Characters like Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Giyuu are some famous characters to cosplay. The more the popularity of the series rises, the more cosplayers prefer to dress up as Demon Slayer characters.

A recent cosplay by two unknown cosplayers is catching everyone’s attention. It’s just not because of how detailed the cosplay is but because of how adorable the cosplayer and the overall cosplay is.

A Reddit user, Majid232, posted a short video of a pair, most likely of father and daughter, cosplaying as Tanjiro and Nezuko. The little girl who dressed up as Nezuko is the star of this Demon Slayer cosplay and is winning everyone’s hearts with her cuteness.

The cosplayer who dressed up as Tanjiro is looking pretty accurate with the characteristic dark red hair and the green and black checkered haori, along with an added mask of the same pattern. The little girl wore Nezuko’s pink kimono and her pink ribbon perfectly.

In the video, the two cosplayers can be seen doing a number of different things. In one scene, Tanjiro is carrying the little Nezuko in the box on his back. It’s beyond adorable when she comes out of the box with a mischievous grin and runs away, only for her brother to run after him. Her huge smile is enough to cheer anyone up.

People on the internet are floored by the cuteness of this Demon Slayer cosplay and are not shy to let their comments be known. One fan on Reddit says that this is “one of the best Nezuko cosplays” they’ve seen. Another seems to agree with the statement as they write, “My heart can’t handle this much cuteness oml.”

The fourth season of the series, Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, is set to be released this spring, on May 12 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll. For more on the service, check out our list of the best anime on Crunchyroll.