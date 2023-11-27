Dandadan anime: Everything we know so far

The wait is finally over for fans of new-gen manga Dandadan. After months of speculation, its anime adaptation has finally been announced.

Reports of an anime adaptation for the award-nominated manga series, Dandadan have been circulating for months. Now, following a leak on November 21, 2023, the official announcement for the series is finally here.

Written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, known for his work as an assistant on Chainsaw Man, Dandadan first began serialization on Shonen Jump+ in April 2021. As of August 2023, over two years later, the series had released 11 volumes, sold 3.2 million copies, and fans eagerly awaited news of its anime adaptation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, they can put an end to their long wait as Dandadan’s X/Twitter has updated with an official announcement, a teaser trailer, and its key staff members. No wonder it’s trending in Japan…

Dandadan anime announcement

On November 27, 2023, Dandadan officially announced the TV anime adaptation on Twitter.

The Twitter post – along with a key visual – announced that the TV anime adaptation will broadcast in Japan in 2024. However, an international release date or streaming platform is yet to be revealed.

Article continues after ad

Dandadan plot

Things are about to get spooky with Yukinobu Tatsu’s supernatural comedy thriller, Dandadan.

The plot revolves around a high school girl called Momo Ayase who’s obsessed with ghosts (but not aliens), and her classmate Okarun, who believes in aliens but not ghosts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a true case of men are from Mars and Momo’s definitely not from Venus, the two decide to place a bet to determine who’s correct. Momo visits a UFO hotspot and Okarun goes to a haunted tunnel! What transpires next is a hilarious, but thrilling, story of young love – with a bunch of oddly amorous aliens and ghosts added to the mix.

Article continues after ad

Dandadan crew

The official cast members for Dandadan have yet to be announced. But we do know some of the key behind-the-scenes staff.

Produced by Science Saru, Fuga Yamashira, known for Inu-Oh (movie), will direct the series, with the script by Hiroshi Seko and character design by Naoyuki Onda. Plus Japanese rock and EBM musician Kensuke Ushio, known for Devilman Crybaby, will compose the musical score.

Article continues after ad

Is there a trailer for Dandadan?

A teaser trailer was announced on November 27, alongside the official announcement.

Article continues after ad

The trailer features the main characters Okarun and Momo Ayase, before an alien steals an important part of Okarun’s body. And that’s not all. It also showcases Momo’s grandmother beating an alien with a whip.

With flashy, colorful animation, terrifying ghosts and powerful aliens, the 45-second teaser trailer promises that spectacle is on its way.

While you wait for more news on Dandadan, why not check out other anime coverage here?