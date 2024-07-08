Dandadan Episode 1 is everything a manga-reader could want and then some

We got the chance to attend Anime Expo for the world premier of Dandadan’s very first episode, and as manga readers, it was absolutely everything we could have hoped for.

Dandadan has become one of the most-hyped anime releases of 2024 after rising to prominence as a must-read manga over the last two years.

Chock full of wacky moments, breathtaking artwork, and eye-popping action, Dandadan had us hooked from the very first chapter… and after waiting over a year to see it brought to life on screen, we finally got the chance to see the anime adaptation’s very first episode at Anime Expo 2024.

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead!

The JW Marriott’s Platinum Ballroom was packed full of fans just as eager to see the episode as we were, which was preceded by a panel of special guests that included voice actors, producers, and the director of the anime.

We even got to see a behind-the-scenes look at how the series was put together, showing off Okarun’s first-ever transformation being possessed by Turbo Granny as he saves Momo from a gaggle of Serpoian aliens trying to extract her organs in a UFO.

That was just a taste of the thrilling action to come in the first episode — and boy howdy, we were not ready for it. Science Saru, the studio behind the animation, absolutely outdid themselves with this series, and there’s no denying that. The artwork is buttery smooth and a visual feast for the eyes, especially during action sequences (of which there are many).

The liberties Science Saru took with portraying Okarun’s terrifying transformation are nothing short of perfection. The way he moves when under the influence of Turbo Granny is both frightening and satisfying. The sound effects, camera movement, and even color choices were all meticulously chosen. Director Fuga Yamashiro picked specific colors for both Turbo Granny and the Serpoians, choosing to represent them by using bright red and blue, respectively; colors that fill the screen anytime they’re on camera.

In fact, these colors were projected in the background of the Platinum Ballroom during the screening, further immersing viewers in the thrilling experience. It was hard to contain our excitement, and we joined in with fans in their laughter, shock, and sadness due to the character development portrayed in the first episode. In a mere twenty minutes, we were already in love with Okarun and Momo, whose backstories we got familiarized with smack-dab in the middle of a high-energy action sequence.

As manga readers, we were especially satisfied with one liberty that Yamashiro and the team took with a particular moment in the action sequence near the episode’s conclusion. It calls back to another interaction at the very beginning of the episode, when Momo goes through a violent breakup with her thug ex-boyfriend — something that was referenced in her fight with the Serpoians, and something that wasn’t done in the manga. It really hit home for us, showing that she was done being used by trifling guys and was finally taking her power back as a woman and a spirit medium.

Overall, we cannot recommend Dandadan enough. As manga readers, based on the first episode alone, we have to commend Science Saru for their masterful retelling of the source material. They made something that was already fantastic even better — and we can guarantee that viewers won’t be disappointed if they decide to give it a try.

