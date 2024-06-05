My Hero Academia studio is working on a mysterious new anime

Studio Bones, the outfit behind My Hero Academia and Bungo Stray Dogs, has something new on the horizon, and details are coming soon.

Anime Expo 2024 is coming up, taking place July 4 to 7 in Los Angeles, and a wealth of franchises will have a presence. Oshi no Ko Season 2, Dandadan, and Blue Lock are just three anime shows we’ll be hearing more about over the weekend.

On the schedule, though, one panel sounds particularly intriguing. Studio Bones and manga publisher Kodansha are hosting an event where they’ll reveal a new collaboration together.

According to the listing on Anime Expo’s website, the two will not only announce the project, they’ve got a trailer to show off and some behind-the-scenes footage. Those in attendance will get some sort of gift, too!

If you’re lucky enough to be going, the panel occurs on the expo’s first day, July 4. Kodansha is the company that gave us Attack on Titan among a wealth of other top-class manga.

Since Kodansha publishes Weekly Shōnen Magazine, the possibilities for what this could be are incredibly wide. The company publishes numerous manga on a weekly basis, and practically all of them are candidates for adaptation.

Nonetheless, it comes at the perfect time for Studio Bones. One of the animation house’s biggest anime, My Hero Academia, will be ending relatively soon, and newer productions, such as Sk8 the Infinity and Metallic Rouge, aren’t likely to achieve the same success.

Even if this new show doesn’t rise up to Deku and Class 1-A’s pedigree, it should be another well-crafted bit of television, as Studio Bones has become known for. We have to wait until July to find out more. Check our upcoming anime list for more properties to keep an eye out for, and we have guides on Tower of God Season 2 and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more upcoming entertainment.