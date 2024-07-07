New anime leaves fans speechless with world premiere

Several premieres have taken place at Anime Expo 2024, and there’s one in particular that’s left fans trying to find the words for what they just watched.

Dandadan is a contender for the biggest upcoming anime of the year. Science Saru is adapting the smash hit manga, about a pair of high school students investigating strange incidents to try and prove the other’s supernatural beliefs wrong.

The first three episodes of the anime show screened at Anime Expo 2024, and reactions are strong. Attendees are hyping the series as even better than the trailers have made us believe.

“Speechless after Dandadan’s premiere. Lost my voice screaming out in excitement. It’s all better than anyone was expecting,” says one user on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

“I’m mostly here for Science Saru and damn they don’t disappoint. The crowd seemed to really love it! The director seems like a lovely fellow. I’m already a fan!” another states.

Article continues after ad

“Dandadan premiere was beyond lit. Amazing first episode, very excited for what’s to come,” says a third.

Footage we’ve seen so far shows Dandadan as a visually rich project, using many different colors and styles to depict the wacky situations. The protagonists have contrasting views, where one believes in ghosts but not aliens and the other aliens but not ghosts, and they gradually learn both exist.

Article continues after ad

This happens through a number of increasingly unpredictable encounters that allow a studio like Science Saru to really stretch their skills. Fūga Yamashiro is directing the adaptation, tackling his largest work to date.

Dandadan has stiff competition to take the title of best anime of 2024, since Solo Leveling arrived earlier this year, and we’ve had Demon Slayer Season 4 as well. But it looks like this’ll definitely give them a run for their money.

Dandadan will come out in October, with a brief theatrical run planned on September 13, 2024. Check out our guides to Tower of God Season 2, Oshi no Ko Season 2, and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest for shows to check out in the meantime.

Article continues after ad