Dandadan anime reveals “perfect” band for opening theme

The artists behind the Dandadan anime’s opening theme have been revealed, and fans are excited about what’s coming for the highly-anticipated show.

It’s been announced that Dandadan’s opening is being penned by Creepy Nuts, a popular pair of hip-hop artists in Japan. The duo have contributed to Mashle and other anime shows, and their involvement has pleased fans.

Science Saru, the studio behind Dandadan, made the reveal on X/Twitter, also stating that the song is called ‘Otonoke’, with a brief blurb. “The new song ‘Otonoke’ combines overwhelming mystery,” the tweet reads. “Look forward to the broadcast starting in October.”

Expectant audience-members were quick to express their excitement. “Literally the perfect band for this series,” said one.

“This about to BANG Creepy Nuts doesn’t miss,” added another. The sentiment is similar over on Reddit.

“It’s probably a little hyperbolic, but this is going to be a top two piece of media of all time,” said one commenter. Another wrote, “My hype for the show was already high enough because I love manga so much, but now it’s even higher thanks to Creepy Nuts creating OP for it.”

Dandadan is one of the biggest upcoming anime of the year. Adapted from the hugely successful manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, it follows two high schoolers, Momo (an alien skeptic who believes in ghosts), and Okarun (a ghost cynic who thinks aliens are real), who become amateur supernatural investigators.

The series is due to arrive in October, though we don’t have an exact date yet. Just in time for Halloween, and it seems like Creepy Nuts might be the soundtrack to our spooky season if they deliver like they did for Mashle.

