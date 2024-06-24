Dan Da Dan gets global theatrical release ahead of October launch date

Get ready, Dan Da Dan fans — the highly-anticipated horror/sci-fi anime is coming to theaters ahead of its official streaming launch in October. Here’s how you can watch the action for yourself.

Dan Da Dan is one of the most exciting upcoming releases for anime fans after the manga exploded in popularity last year. The over-the-top story seamlessly meshes horror and sci-fi elements to make for a stunning visual treat, and readers can’t wait to see Science Saru’s adaptation of the beloved series later this year.

Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait until October to satisfy their occult cravings. As revealed in a press release on June 24, 2024, Dan Da Dan will receive a global theatrical release starting as early as August 31.

Titled ‘DAN DA DAN: First Encounter,’ this release will feature the first three episodes of the anime series. It will also include exclusive interviews with the author of the original manga, Yukinobu Tatsu, as well as editor Shihei Lin, the anime’s director, Fuga Yamashiro, and voice actors Shion Wakayama and Natsuki Hanae, who voice the series’ lead characters, Momo and Okarun.

Director Yamashiro is excited for fans of the series to see the manga come to life on the big screen.

“When making this series into an anime, I incorporated playful and visually stunning techniques unique to video to create a very fun structure for the series. I believe you will enjoy it in a slightly different way from the manga and I hope you have a good time at the theatrical release!” he said.

Screenings for DAN DA DAN: First Encounter begins in Asia on August 31, followed by Europe on September 7, North America on September 13, and Australia, New Zealand, and Africa through mid-September.

Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The lucky cities that will host the screenings include New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Bangkok. As the release dates approach, the theatrical premiere partners in each region will announce more details.

While plenty of anime series like Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia have scored theatrical releases for movies, this special premiere isn’t common for a series that hasn’t even officially aired yet.

This is just the latest development about the series, which has been in the news since its opening theme sparked excitement among fans online, with the “perfect” band bringing the manga to life.