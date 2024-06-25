New Dandadan trailer has fans all celebrating for the same reason

The highly anticipated Dandadan anime adaptation is still a few months away, and fans are praising the latest trailer for this exciting series.

Dandadan is a popular Shonen Jump manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga has been serializing since April 2021 and is soon about to make its highly-anticipated anime debut this year. Listed among one of the most popular upcoming anime of Fall 2024, Dandadan fans are eagerly awaiting the series.

The manga is popular for its fluid battle choreography and detailed artwork. Dandadan’s new trailer indicates that the manga’s style has been perfectly translated into animation through a combination of creative art and animation by studio Science SARU.

Dandadan follows the story of Momo Ayase and her classmate Takakura. While Momo believes in ghosts, Takakura, a cynic of the occult, believes aliens are real. In order to prove themselves right, they make a bet, which soon creates a series of hilarious events. This story of young love centers around the chaotic events with ghosts, monsters, aliens, battles, and so on.

A popular JJK account shares: “The new Dandadan trailer is looking amazing!! I really love how smoothly the character acting has been transitioned. Gag is the best attraction of this manga, next to the creepy supernatural stuff. Eagerly waiting for October to come.”

“They did justice to all the characters/personalities. And with some of the smoothest animation I’ve ever seen,” shares another fan.

Another fan shares, “Gives off heavy Devil Man Crybaby vibes in the last scenes & I absolutely love it. Same studio, too, so I know they’ll cook.”

