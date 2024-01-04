Chainsaw Man movie: Everything we know

It’s time to rev up the engines because here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

Chainsaw Man fans were blown away by the first season anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s amazing manga series by Studio MAPPA. Then there was suddenly silence, no news at all of a second season, until now that is, with a new movie adapting the Reze arc.

We’ve all been after more animated Chainsaw Man since Season 1 ended, so the news of a new movie is highly welcome and will do a great job of helping us catch up with manga readers. Fair warning: Spoilers ahead!

A release date for the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has yet to be confirmed since the initial announcement of the film in December 2023.

The first season wrapped up over a year ago, so the announcement of the film, while a good sign, the trailer itself is very subtle, which is very unlike Chainsaw Man, so how far along this film is in its production is a bit of a mystery, which could put its release date as early as 2024 or as late as 2025.

Is there a Chainsaw Man movie trailer?

There is a teaser for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which you can check out below:

What will the Chainsaw Man movie cover?

This movie will supposedly cover the entirety of the “Reze Arc,” also known as the “Bomb Girl Arc,” which lasts 13 chapters. Chainsaw Man names its Arcs after the main villain of the said arc, so you can probably guess the role of the girl Denji is with in the teaser trailer.

It’s hard to figure out how much of this arc the film will cover in its runtime, and it’s difficult to talk about Studio MAPPA without mentioning the workload. With this in mind, the first season of Chainsaw Man covered the first 38 chapters across 12 episodes, so it’s possible to cover the entire arc in a 2-hour movie.

How to watch the Chainsaw Man Movie

The Chainsaw Man anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll, so we can safely assume that the film may go directly to the streaming service. However, anime films that tie directly into a serialized run sometimes take a different approach to their release.

Using the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie as an example, where the film was released in theatres and was later adapted into episodes in the second season of the anime Demon Slayer. Chainsaw Man may be in a similar situation with the Reze arc movie. Another thing to consider is whether this movie will be adapted into episodes or outright replace the second season.

That’s all the information we have so far. For more great anime action, check out our Anime section for more news and articles of the world of anime and manga. Including the highly anticipated upcoming animes of 2024 and everything we know about the next entry in Berserk.