Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Release date, Time and spoiler speculation

Chainsaw Man’s previous chapter was full of chaos, and that makes us wonder what is in store for us in the next chapter.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 138, the one who seems to be Denji’s enemy turns out to be his savior. She not only saves him from the man who was holding a gun (even though it was a model gun), but she also reveals that she has been assigned as his bodyguard, and she’ll be protecting him from every person who tries to harm him.

Besides that, someone from the past has returned to Denji’s life. Let’s wait and see if this recurring character will turn Denji’s life miserable, or if he will be an ally to him.

So, when can we expect Chainsaw Man chapter 139 to get officially released, and what can we expect the chapter to bring to the table?

Viz Media and Manga Plus will get chapter 139 of Chainsaw Man on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00am PT. The other parts of the world will get to read the exciting chapter at the below timings:

8:00am PT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

The new girl happens to be on Denji’s side in the previous chapter

Viz Media

In the first panel of Chainsaw Man Chapter 138, we see Denji and the new girl standing facing each other, holding bats in their hand. The girl saves Denji from getting attacked by one of his enemies. While Denji looked confused, seeing all this, Yoshida appears and reveals that the girl’s name is Fumiko Mifune, and she is a public safety officer. He also reveals that she has been given the responsibility of protecting the Chainsaw Man.

Later, the chapter also shows Denji getting approached by a strange hooded man. Denji tries to recognize him but couldn’t, so the man himself introduces himself as the Sword Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: What to Expect?

As the previous chapter ended by showing the Sword Man introducing himself to Denji, the next chapter might show the duo getting engaged in a conversation. We may also see the Sword Man revealing his real intention of showing up all of a sudden.

Moreover, we can also expect other fan-favorite hybrids to appear in the upcoming chapter, such as Reze and Quanxi.

