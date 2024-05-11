TV & MoviesAnime

The Walking Dead star goes viral looking for obscure manga merch

Anthony McGlynn
Norman Reedus as Daryl and Andrew Lincoln as Rick in The Walking DeadAMC

Norman Reedus, the star of The Walking Dead, was recently spotted in Tokyo looking for some particular manga merchandise, and his trip has garnered some attention.

Reedus, who led The Walking Dead cast as Daryl Dixon for 11 seasons, apparently enjoys his manga, since fans encountered him in Akihabara merch shopping. The actor, also known for providing the voice and likeness of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, was on the lookout for anything related to Fire Punch, the debut manga by Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

A fan decided to get a quick picture with Reedus, who, according to the post, used the opportunity to ask for directions. “Norman was actually looking for some Fire Punch merchandise by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and Mandarake was the only place I could think of, so I showed him around,” says a translation of the tweet.

The poster requests that if anyone has any, more specific knowledge to impart, to reach out, and maybe they can give Reedus a better steer. Mandarake is a large, general pop culture merchandise store, so it’s a safe starting point, but it mightn’t stock whatever the Boondock Saints and Blade 2 actor was looking for.

As far as manga and anime shows go, Fire Punch is a pretty obscure choice. It hasn’t been adapted to screen yet, and there’s been no word on if that’ll happen after Chainsaw Man is finished.

Right now, we’re waiting for the release of Look Back, an anime movie based on a one-shot from Tatsuki. The film will premiere this summer. The big question is: Has Norman Reedus read Look Back? If so, how would he rank it against Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man?

We can only ponder this until we meet the man himself and ask. Seems like Akihabara is a good place to start. If, by chance, you’re reading this Norman — our upcoming anime list has some excellent recommendations for you.

