Boruto’s Timeskip Character Design teased on the upcoming VJump Magazine cover

Boruto gets his time skip design in the upcoming VJump magazine, and here we have discussed the same.

The upcoming VJump issue features the Boruto sequel’s first look on its cover page, and fans are going bonkers after seeing their beloved boy’s entirely different version.

Before the manga went on hiatus, we got to see how Sasuke agreed to save Boruto even when he was convinced that the boy (thanks to Momoshiki) was the enemy he wanted to see as a corpse. Nevertheless, Sasuke decides to help Boruto because of Sarada’s unrelenting efforts.

Article continues after ad

Besides that, Eida, who was responsible for Boruto’s helplessness, also apologized to him in the end and said that she just wanted to help Kawaki – she didn’t know things would get so bad.

VJump Magazine October issue introduces us to a matured Boruto

Initially, the Boruto manga faced several backlashes, as fans used to criticize it for being children-centered. That’s because of its immature narrative and rushed pace. However, fans’ opinions on Boruto will likely change after seeing the new character design for the protagonist in VJump’s next issue cover.

Article continues after ad

The time skip thing was already hinted at by the anime and manga before, but we were not sure of what to expect in reality. Now, we are pretty much familiar with how the fan-favorite Boruto will look in the sequel, which will resume from Chapter 81. As the main protagonist’s character art has made an appearance ahead of the project’s release, we may expect to see other characters show up soon as well.

Boruto in Boruto: Naruto’s next generation was a kid, so he used to wear funky outfits, but in the time skip arc, he will be seen in a mature avatar, and we got to see that in his new character design. Obviously, Boruto will be four years older now, so he is supposed to act and dress accordingly.

Article continues after ad

Now, acknowledging his new avatar, it’s worth praising that the color theme of the character is not getting toyed with (which is actually a good thing). The first thing that can be said to be the scene-stealer is that young Boruto’s t-shirt gets replaced by a white shirt. Besides that, he will still be seen wearing a black jacket but with a different design. The last thing to notice is the second chain he’s wearing, which is an Uzumaki spiral.

Boruto is returning to confront Kawaki in a new form in terms of appearance and strength, and we can’t wait to see him reveal his true potential.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Most, if not all, of these animes can be watched on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.