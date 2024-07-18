Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 ends on a bleak note, with Jura vowing to kill the protagonist.

The Shinju have been the main antagonists in Boruto Two Blue Vortex so far. Since the beginning, we’ve already seen them causing mayhem after invading Konoha, and their threat has increased now that the target is Boruto himself.

In Chapter 12, the protagonist stands up against Hidari after saving Himawari and Sarada, respectively. This leads to the much-anticipated fight between the two where the Uzumaki completely overwhelms the Shinju.

Article continues after ad

Though Hidari makes a comeback following this, he doesn’t stand a chance against Boruto. One hit of Uzuhiko is enough to destroy the villain and rip off half of his body. This proves how dangerous the young man is to his enemies.

While this is happening, Jura is observing everything from afar. After witnessing Boruto’s power and his knowledge of the Soul Thorn, he decides the young man is too much of a threat to do anything but kill him. So, he plans to do exactly that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It seems Jura’s altercation with Himawari has affected him a great deal, as he no longer plans to consume her. Boruto obviously isn’t a choice, so that leaves Kawaki, who hasn’t shown himself to be a threat yet.

So, the Shinju decides to eat Kawaki and kill Boruto. While the young man is being questioned by the Konoha shinobi, a laser-like attack suddenly pierces through his body. Following this, we see Jura up in the sky after snatching the Soul Thorn from the ninjas.

Article continues after ad

“Well then… Kawaki alone is more than enough to serve as food for the Ten-Tails,” says Jura. “Otsutsuki Boruto… I’ve decided to kill you.”

From now on, the Shinju’s killing intent will be solely on Boruto. And while the young man might’ve given him a tough fight, he’s also currently injured. As such, we can’t say for sure what’s going to happen. Besides, Jura is the strongest of the four Shinju, so it’s not going to be easy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will be released on July 20, 2024. Until then, find out if Inojin dies and how Kurama came back. You can also check out our article on Boruto vs. Kawaki.