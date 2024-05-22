Boruto fans think they’ve figured out who’s in the Two Blue Vortex

The title of the Boruto sequel manga has been the subject of much speculation but fans finally seem to have figured out who the titular ‘Two Blue Vortex’ are.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex follows the lives of the eponymous protagonist and his friends and enemies three years after the events of Part 1. While the first part of the manga focused primarily on Boruto and his classmates as well as the newcomer Kawaki, the sequel manga is finally giving the youngest Uzumaki the opportunity to shine.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Himawari is getting her due recognition as she plays a key role in the current arc. As the God Tree incarnates Jura and Hidari come to Konoha to look for Naruto, they find Himawari instead as Kurama revives inside of the girl.

Kurama’s return is a surprising turn of events for both the characters and readers as it goes back on the series’ best moment. However, the tailed beast explains that Himawari may not have inherited Kurama’s chakra from birth, but as someone who carries both Uzumaki and Hyuga blood, it is her destiny.

Something very similar to this also has been said to Himawari’s brother, Boruto. Like Himawari, Boruto is also a vessel of an otherworldly being, namely Momoshiki Otsutsuki. In Boruto Part 1, Momoshiki tells Boruto that he can see Boruto’s fate with his Byakugan.

Both siblings are descendants of the Uzumaki and the Hyuga family, and now they both are vessels of two very powerful beings. Judging the Kurama and Momoshiki’s statements, it appears that they also have their destinies decided. This makes fans think Boruto and Himawari are the titular ‘Two Blue Vortex’.

This will not be the first time fate will play a huge role in the story. The strong bond between Naruto and Sasuke was also predestined as the newest reincarnations of Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki.

Like Naruto and Sasuke played the key role in Naruto, fans think the Uzumaki siblings will play the central role in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, making the siblings the titular vortexes.

Another clue to Himawari being the other vortex in the title is the spiral and the word ‘rasen’, which means ‘spiral’, found on the manga cover featuring her.

Pointing to this, one fan on X wrote, “At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Himawari turns out to be the second blue vortex after all (blue = her & Boruto’s eyes and vortex = Uzu).”

Another joined in, commenting, “If this is true, well then it’s clear why, Momoshiki could be hinting that he would lose everything for those blue eyes. In fact, Hima will become the target not only of Jura, but most likely Momoshiki too. To make Boruto suffer even more, I see this outcome.”

A third simply commented, “Two Blue Vortex = Boruto and Himawari.”

Whether Himawari really is the other ‘blue vortex’ is unclear, but it’s certain that she’ll play an important role in the story from now on. Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 has already teased her power-up as she unleashed Kurama’s power, promising an intense fight in the next chapter.

