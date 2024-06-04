Boruto readers are frustrated by the art in Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is getting a lot of love from readers, but the art in Chapter 10 still has them frustrated and disappointed.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is the newest entry in the Naruto universe. A sequel to 2016’s Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, this manga is widely beloved by fans and became one of the most-read titles on Shueisha’s Manga Plus app upon release.

Though readers are thrilled by the storyline of the manga, they think the art leaves a lot to be desired. Despite being a monthly series, it doesn’t have as many impressive panels or double-spreads to catch the readers’ attention.

Instead, many readers find the art in Two Blue Vortex to be “boring”. The action sequences of the manga have been repeatedly criticized for not being dynamic enough. The character designs, on the other hand, received lukewarm response, completely unexpected for a title as big as this.

The criticism increased especially after Chapter 10. The newest manga chapter takes an exciting turn as Himawari unleashes her Bijuu powers after Inojin almost dies. However, the illustrations fail to capture what is undoubtedly one of the coolest moments in the series.

Readers are blaming Mikio Ikemoto, the artist of the manga, for the subpar art in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. They are also comparing the sequel to Masashi Kishimoto, whose art in Naruto has always been praised by fans and critics alike.

This has led to readers comparing the two artists. Many are saying that they want Kishimoto back in the artist’s chair, taking over the project from Ikemoto. However, while Kishimoto is looking over the project as the main author, he’s already made it clear that he isn’t interested in drawing the manga.

“Kishimoto’s art style is so much better than Ikemoto’s. Boruto’s art is okay at best,” says one user on X.

“I haven’t read Boruto but I swear every panel I’ve seen of it is the manga equivalent of raw chicken,” writes another.

“Boruto art looks like a f**king daily manga lmao,” comments a third.

Despite the criticism Boruto Two Blue Vortex is getting over its art, the storyline still has readers hooked. That’s even more so after Kurama comes back and readers got a brief round of Boruto vs. Kawaki. The plot will get more intriguing in Chapter 11, which will be released on June 20, 2024.

