Black Clover Chapter 368 spoilers: Asta and Yuno team up against Lucius

Black Clover is back for Chapter 368, and has a bunch of new twists that everyone has been waiting for.

Like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, Black Clover’s upcoming chapter couldn’t get the early spoilers on time because of the Obon holiday. However, now, Black Clover Chapter 368 has received the leaks everyone has wanted to learn about for a long time.

Sadly, this will be Black Clover‘s last chapter that will be serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, as the following chapters will get published in Jump Giga, a seasonal magazine.

The magazine gets released once every season, i.e., Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. Hence, as the manga heads toward its final arc, it will come with a new chapter every three months.

Black Clover Chapter 368 spoilers tease Yami’s defeat

Chapter 368 of Black Clover is titled ‘From Here On,’ and it begins with showing Morgen praising Yami’s strength. However, he soon realizes that he should kill his enemy now, so he attacks Yami with Dark magic passed on to him by Lucius. Now, he is someone who can use both Light and Dark magic, and he overwhelms Yami by using his magic to the maximum capacity.

On the other side, Yuno is fighting Lucius, and as Marx watches the battle, he gets concerned about Yuno. He thinks that if Yuno gets beaten, Neverland will be exposed. Lucius looks determined to demolish the Earth, but suddenly, he hears a voice from behind. We see Black Bulls approaching the battleground.

The next panel shows Asta, Nacht, and Ichika standing near Yuno, and Asta asks him was he about to give up. But then he corrects himself by saying not at all, as he believes in Yuno. Asta and Yuno then shout altogether that they will defeat Lucius no matter what, and that’s where the chapter concludes, showing a sinister smile on Lucius’ face.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

